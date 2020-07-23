All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

853 W Agatite Ave 2N

853 West Agatite Avenue · (224) 315-1551
Location

853 West Agatite Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2N · Avail. now

$1,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Lovely Sun-Filled 1BD/1BA in Uptown Neighborhood - Property Id: 317538

Schedule a tour of this lovely sun- filled 1BD/1BA in the Uptown neighborhood! This beautiful gem is within walking distance to public transportation, shopping, restaurants, and your everyday errands.

- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Dishwasher
- Microwave
- Heat and water Included
- Tenant Pays Electric, Cable/Internet
- Laundry on site (Shared)

To Schedule A Showing Contact:
Sha-ron Smith
(224) 315- 1551 (Texts are okay!!!)
Landstar Realty Group
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/853-w-agatite-ave-chicago-il-unit-2n/317538
Property Id 317538

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5945806)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 853 W Agatite Ave 2N have any available units?
853 W Agatite Ave 2N has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 853 W Agatite Ave 2N have?
Some of 853 W Agatite Ave 2N's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 853 W Agatite Ave 2N currently offering any rent specials?
853 W Agatite Ave 2N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 853 W Agatite Ave 2N pet-friendly?
No, 853 W Agatite Ave 2N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 853 W Agatite Ave 2N offer parking?
No, 853 W Agatite Ave 2N does not offer parking.
Does 853 W Agatite Ave 2N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 853 W Agatite Ave 2N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 853 W Agatite Ave 2N have a pool?
No, 853 W Agatite Ave 2N does not have a pool.
Does 853 W Agatite Ave 2N have accessible units?
No, 853 W Agatite Ave 2N does not have accessible units.
Does 853 W Agatite Ave 2N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 853 W Agatite Ave 2N has units with dishwashers.
