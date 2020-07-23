853 W Agatite Ave 2N

Amenities

Lovely Sun-Filled 1BD/1BA in Uptown Neighborhood - Property Id: 317538



Schedule a tour of this lovely sun- filled 1BD/1BA in the Uptown neighborhood! This beautiful gem is within walking distance to public transportation, shopping, restaurants, and your everyday errands.



- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Dishwasher

- Microwave

- Heat and water Included

- Tenant Pays Electric, Cable/Internet

- Laundry on site (Shared)



To Schedule A Showing Contact:

Sha-ron Smith

(224) 315- 1551 (Texts are okay!!!)

Landstar Realty Group

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/853-w-agatite-ave-chicago-il-unit-2n/317538

No Dogs Allowed



