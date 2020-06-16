853 N LARRABEE

Amenities
Furnished Studio - Laundry In Unit. Furnished studio unit. Boutique Elevator Building in the Heart of River North! Featuring 10' ceilings, spacious living area, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, upscale fixtures, Core HD Luxury Flooring, and in-unit laundry. Bathroom features Italian marble flooring, designer subway tiles and deep soaking tub. Private terrace in select units. State-of-the-art fitness center, storage room, bike storage, tenant lounge, receiving room, dry cleaner, indoor heated garage with electric charging stations.