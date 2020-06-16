All apartments in Chicago
853 N LARRABEE
Last updated September 29 2019 at 3:10 PM

853 N LARRABEE

853 N Larrabee St · (708) 469-9160
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

853 N Larrabee St, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
Furnished Studio - Laundry In Unit. Furnished studio unit. Boutique Elevator Building in the Heart of River North! Featuring 10' ceilings, spacious living area, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, upscale fixtures, Core HD Luxury Flooring, and in-unit laundry. Bathroom features Italian marble flooring, designer subway tiles and deep soaking tub. Private terrace in select units. State-of-the-art fitness center, storage room, bike storage, tenant lounge, receiving room, dry cleaner, indoor heated garage with electric charging stations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 853 N LARRABEE have any available units?
853 N LARRABEE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 853 N LARRABEE have?
Some of 853 N LARRABEE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 853 N LARRABEE currently offering any rent specials?
853 N LARRABEE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 853 N LARRABEE pet-friendly?
No, 853 N LARRABEE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 853 N LARRABEE offer parking?
Yes, 853 N LARRABEE does offer parking.
Does 853 N LARRABEE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 853 N LARRABEE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 853 N LARRABEE have a pool?
No, 853 N LARRABEE does not have a pool.
Does 853 N LARRABEE have accessible units?
No, 853 N LARRABEE does not have accessible units.
Does 853 N LARRABEE have units with dishwashers?
No, 853 N LARRABEE does not have units with dishwashers.
