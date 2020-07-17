Amenities
853 N FRANKLIN ST, #202 - Property Id: 306941
Come live in this amazing upscale apartment! Luxurious units featuring floor to ceiling glass windows with spectacular city views. Huge floorplans, hardwood floors throughout, separate dining room, balcony or terraces available. Laundry in unit, superior finishes, and premier location. Parking available for $200/Month. Pets negotiable, breed restrictions apply. $300/$500 Non-Refundable Fee Cat/Dog. - Presented by Fulton Grace
Amenities:
Elevator, Health Club, Garage, Balcony, Dining Room, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/853-n-franklin-st-chicago-il-unit-202/306941
Property Id 306941
(RLNE5951779)