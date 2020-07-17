All apartments in Chicago
853 N Franklin St 202

853 North Franklin Street · (872) 704-0744
Location

853 North Franklin Street, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 202 · Avail. now

$4,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
853 N FRANKLIN ST, #202 - Property Id: 306941

Come live in this amazing upscale apartment! Luxurious units featuring floor to ceiling glass windows with spectacular city views. Huge floorplans, hardwood floors throughout, separate dining room, balcony or terraces available. Laundry in unit, superior finishes, and premier location. Parking available for $200/Month. Pets negotiable, breed restrictions apply. $300/$500 Non-Refundable Fee Cat/Dog. - Presented by Fulton Grace

Amenities:
Elevator, Health Club, Garage, Balcony, Dining Room, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/853-n-franklin-st-chicago-il-unit-202/306941
Property Id 306941

(RLNE5951779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 853 N Franklin St 202 have any available units?
853 N Franklin St 202 has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 853 N Franklin St 202 have?
Some of 853 N Franklin St 202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 853 N Franklin St 202 currently offering any rent specials?
853 N Franklin St 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 853 N Franklin St 202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 853 N Franklin St 202 is pet friendly.
Does 853 N Franklin St 202 offer parking?
Yes, 853 N Franklin St 202 offers parking.
Does 853 N Franklin St 202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 853 N Franklin St 202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 853 N Franklin St 202 have a pool?
No, 853 N Franklin St 202 does not have a pool.
Does 853 N Franklin St 202 have accessible units?
No, 853 N Franklin St 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 853 N Franklin St 202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 853 N Franklin St 202 has units with dishwashers.
