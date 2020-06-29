All apartments in Chicago
850 West Margate Ter.
850 West Margate Ter.

850 West Margate Terrace · (312) 725-0142
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

850 West Margate Terrace, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

Amenities

elevator
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
elevator
Bright Uptown apt near Red Line! Free Heat Free Gas On-Site W/D Elevator Storage Incl.Call today to schedule a private tour!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 850 West Margate Ter. have any available units?
850 West Margate Ter. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 850 West Margate Ter. currently offering any rent specials?
850 West Margate Ter. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 West Margate Ter. pet-friendly?
No, 850 West Margate Ter. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 850 West Margate Ter. offer parking?
No, 850 West Margate Ter. does not offer parking.
Does 850 West Margate Ter. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 850 West Margate Ter. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 West Margate Ter. have a pool?
No, 850 West Margate Ter. does not have a pool.
Does 850 West Margate Ter. have accessible units?
No, 850 West Margate Ter. does not have accessible units.
Does 850 West Margate Ter. have units with dishwashers?
No, 850 West Margate Ter. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 850 West Margate Ter. have units with air conditioning?
No, 850 West Margate Ter. does not have units with air conditioning.

