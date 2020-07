Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub ice maker oven Property Amenities accessible clubhouse concierge elevator gym parking pool garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage business center dog park doorman guest suite hot tub lobby package receiving valet service

Make your home address one of the most desirable locations in Chicago. 850 Lake Shore Drive honors the prestige of Chicago's historic Beaux-Arts legacy with world-class residences, remarkably restored and updated. Find luxurious and sophisticated apartment homes, graceful amenities and unencumbered access to lake views unlike anywhere else. Living at the apex of the Gold Coast and Streeterville neighborhoods offers front door access to internationally renowned boutiques, incredible cuisine, vibrant nightlife and lively beaches.