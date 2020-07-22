All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 847 N Larrabee St 1f.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
847 N Larrabee St 1f
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

847 N Larrabee St 1f

847 N Larrabee St · (847) 414-9918
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near North Side
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

847 N Larrabee St, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1f · Avail. now

$1,950

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
River North 1 Bed 1 Bath w/ Laundry In Unit - Property Id: 174562

Building in the Heart of River North! Featuring 10' ceilings, spacious living area, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, upscale fixtures, Core HD Luxury Flooring, and in-unit laundry. Bathroom features Italian marble flooring, designer subway tiles and deep soaking tub. Private terrace in select units.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/847-n-larrabee-st-chicago-il-unit-1f/174562
Property Id 174562

(RLNE5939233)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 847 N Larrabee St 1f have any available units?
847 N Larrabee St 1f has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 847 N Larrabee St 1f have?
Some of 847 N Larrabee St 1f's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 847 N Larrabee St 1f currently offering any rent specials?
847 N Larrabee St 1f is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 847 N Larrabee St 1f pet-friendly?
Yes, 847 N Larrabee St 1f is pet friendly.
Does 847 N Larrabee St 1f offer parking?
No, 847 N Larrabee St 1f does not offer parking.
Does 847 N Larrabee St 1f have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 847 N Larrabee St 1f offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 847 N Larrabee St 1f have a pool?
No, 847 N Larrabee St 1f does not have a pool.
Does 847 N Larrabee St 1f have accessible units?
No, 847 N Larrabee St 1f does not have accessible units.
Does 847 N Larrabee St 1f have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 847 N Larrabee St 1f has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 847 N Larrabee St 1f?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

215 West Apartments
215 W Washington St
Chicago, IL 60606
The Pelham
326 West Dickens Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
AMLI 900
900 S Clark St
Chicago, IL 60605
Reside at 2525
2525 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60614
1145-49 N LeClaire Ave
1145 N Leclaire Ave
Chicago, IL 60651
The Parker Fulton Market
730 W Couch Pl
Chicago, IL 60661
JeffJack Apartments
601 W Jackson Blvd
Chicago, IL 60661
1946 West Nelson St. Apt.
1946 W Nelson St
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChicago 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Apartments
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity