847 N LARRABEE 1F
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

847 N LARRABEE 1F

847 N Larrabee St · (773) 318-3881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

847 N Larrabee St, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1F · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
River North 1 Bed 1 Bath w/ Laundry In Unit - Property Id: 253304

River North 1 Bed 1 Bath w/ Laundry In Unit
Building in the Heart of River North! Featuring 10' ceilings, spacious living area, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, upscale fixtures, Core HD Luxury Flooring, and in-unit laundry. Bathroom features Italian marble flooring, designer subway tiles and deep soaking tub. Private terrace in select units.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253304
Property Id 253304

(RLNE5675759)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 847 N LARRABEE 1F have any available units?
847 N LARRABEE 1F has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 847 N LARRABEE 1F have?
Some of 847 N LARRABEE 1F's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 847 N LARRABEE 1F currently offering any rent specials?
847 N LARRABEE 1F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 847 N LARRABEE 1F pet-friendly?
Yes, 847 N LARRABEE 1F is pet friendly.
Does 847 N LARRABEE 1F offer parking?
No, 847 N LARRABEE 1F does not offer parking.
Does 847 N LARRABEE 1F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 847 N LARRABEE 1F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 847 N LARRABEE 1F have a pool?
No, 847 N LARRABEE 1F does not have a pool.
Does 847 N LARRABEE 1F have accessible units?
No, 847 N LARRABEE 1F does not have accessible units.
Does 847 N LARRABEE 1F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 847 N LARRABEE 1F has units with dishwashers.
