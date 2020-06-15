Amenities
846 West Montrose Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Marc Drendel, Rent Right Realty, (773) 343-8160. Available from: 05/11/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. One bedroom, one bathroom in Uptown elevator building featuring heat included, kitchen, spacious living area, large bedroom, large closets, hardwood floors throughout, updated bathroom, laundry room in building, pets welcome and parking is available. Additional amenities,ceiling fans. Close to Lake, Red Line, and shopping! [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3540770 ]