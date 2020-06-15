All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:50 AM

846 West Montrose Avenue

846 West Montrose Avenue · (773) 343-8160
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

846 West Montrose Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
846 West Montrose Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Marc Drendel, Rent Right Realty, (773) 343-8160. Available from: 05/11/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. One bedroom, one bathroom in Uptown elevator building featuring heat included, kitchen, spacious living area, large bedroom, large closets, hardwood floors throughout, updated bathroom, laundry room in building, pets welcome and parking is available. Additional amenities,ceiling fans. Close to Lake, Red Line, and shopping! [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3540770 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 846 West Montrose Avenue have any available units?
846 West Montrose Avenue has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 846 West Montrose Avenue have?
Some of 846 West Montrose Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 846 West Montrose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
846 West Montrose Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 846 West Montrose Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 846 West Montrose Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 846 West Montrose Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 846 West Montrose Avenue does offer parking.
Does 846 West Montrose Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 846 West Montrose Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 846 West Montrose Avenue have a pool?
No, 846 West Montrose Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 846 West Montrose Avenue have accessible units?
No, 846 West Montrose Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 846 West Montrose Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 846 West Montrose Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
