All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 846 N Hoyne.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
846 N Hoyne
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

846 N Hoyne

Open Now until 6pm
846 North Hoyne Avenue · (773) 231-5128
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
West Town
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

846 North Hoyne Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 846-1R · Avail. Aug 1

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 846 N Hoyne.

Amenities

hardwood floors
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
846 N. Hoyne is managed by ICM Properties Inc, a professional management company with over 50 years of experience

Hip Bucktown location
Close to El
Street parking & easy highway access
24 hour emergency call center
No security deposit
Hoyne & Chicago

This building offers 1 bedroom apartments of size 725 sq.ft. Amenities include Gas Range, Hardwood Floors, Heat, Refrigerator and more. This rental community is cat friendly.

Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange for a showing @ 773 549-5443

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Water
Application Fee: $0 for Applicant, $50 if Co-Signer
Move-in Fees: $350 Admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
limit: 2
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 846 N Hoyne have any available units?
846 N Hoyne has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 846 N Hoyne have?
Some of 846 N Hoyne's amenities include hardwood floors, cats allowed, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 846 N Hoyne currently offering any rent specials?
846 N Hoyne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 846 N Hoyne pet-friendly?
Yes, 846 N Hoyne is pet friendly.
Does 846 N Hoyne offer parking?
Yes, 846 N Hoyne offers parking.
Does 846 N Hoyne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 846 N Hoyne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 846 N Hoyne have a pool?
No, 846 N Hoyne does not have a pool.
Does 846 N Hoyne have accessible units?
No, 846 N Hoyne does not have accessible units.
Does 846 N Hoyne have units with dishwashers?
No, 846 N Hoyne does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 846 N Hoyne?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

3415 N SEMINARY
3415 North Seminary Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
4901 S Drexel Blvd
4901 S Drexel Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
The Hudson
750 N Hudson Ave
Chicago, IL 60654
Ravenswood Terrace
1801 W Argyle St
Chicago, IL 60640
2542-46 W Summerdale
2542 West Summerdale Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
7317 S Chappel
7317 S Chappel Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
State & Chestnut
845 N State St
Chicago, IL 60610
3935 W Diversey
3935 West Diversey Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity