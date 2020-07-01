Amenities

hardwood floors cats allowed 24hr maintenance parking some paid utils range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator oven Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

846 N. Hoyne is managed by ICM Properties Inc, a professional management company with over 50 years of experience



Hip Bucktown location

Close to El

Street parking & easy highway access

24 hour emergency call center

No security deposit

Hoyne & Chicago



This building offers 1 bedroom apartments of size 725 sq.ft. Amenities include Gas Range, Hardwood Floors, Heat, Refrigerator and more. This rental community is cat friendly.



Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange for a showing @ 773 549-5443