All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 845 South Clark Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
845 South Clark Street
Last updated April 29 2020 at 9:23 PM

845 South Clark Street

845 South Clark Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1670280
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near South Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

845 South Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60616
Near South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$2,101

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 736 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
elevator
gym
pool
bbq/grill
yoga
NEW luxury rental available in the South Loop! Features contemporary design, 10' ceilings, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, private balcony, and incredible views. Laundry in unit. Eco friendly building. Steps to abundant landscaped areas. Amenities include heat pool, party area, fireplace, grills, dog park, gym & yoga studio, bus center. Walk to Loop/Lake. SHORT TERM rental.

Amenities:
Elevator, Balcony, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 845 South Clark Street have any available units?
845 South Clark Street has a unit available for $2,101 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 845 South Clark Street have?
Some of 845 South Clark Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 845 South Clark Street currently offering any rent specials?
845 South Clark Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 845 South Clark Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 845 South Clark Street is pet friendly.
Does 845 South Clark Street offer parking?
No, 845 South Clark Street does not offer parking.
Does 845 South Clark Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 845 South Clark Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 845 South Clark Street have a pool?
Yes, 845 South Clark Street has a pool.
Does 845 South Clark Street have accessible units?
No, 845 South Clark Street does not have accessible units.
Does 845 South Clark Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 845 South Clark Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 845 South Clark Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

4844 N. Rockwell Apt.
4844 North Rockwell Street
Chicago, IL 60625
4401 N Clark
4401 North Clark Street
Chicago, IL 60640
5514 S.blackstone Ave A
5514 South Blackstone Avenue
Chicago, IL 60637
2200 W Foster Ave
2200 W Foster Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
Wilson Court Apartments
1901 W Wilson Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
Regents Park
5035 South East End Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
5100 North Winchester Ave. Apt.
5100 North Winchester Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
100 West Chestnut Apartments
100 W Chestnut St
Chicago, IL 60610

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity