845 South Clark Street

Amenities
NEW luxury rental available in the South Loop! Features contemporary design, 10' ceilings, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, private balcony, and incredible views. Laundry in unit. Eco friendly building. Steps to abundant landscaped areas. Amenities include heat pool, party area, fireplace, grills, dog park, gym & yoga studio, bus center. Walk to Loop/Lake. SHORT TERM rental.
Elevator, Balcony, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit
