Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

845 S Clark St 420

845 South Clark Street · (872) 704-0744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

845 South Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60616
Near South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 420 · Avail. now

$2,936

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1124 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
elevator
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
yoga
845 S CLARK ST, #420 - Property Id: 319019

NEW luxury rental available in the South Loop! Features contemporary design, 10' ceilings, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, private balcony, and incredible views. Laundry in unit. Eco friendly building. Steps to abundant landscaped areas. Amenities include heat pool, party area, fireplace, grills, dog park, gym & yoga studio, bus center. Walk to Loop/Lake. SHORT TERM rental - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty

Amenities:
Elevator, Balcony, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/845-s-clark-st-chicago-il-unit-420/319019
Property Id 319019

(RLNE5940321)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 845 S Clark St 420 have any available units?
845 S Clark St 420 has a unit available for $2,936 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 845 S Clark St 420 have?
Some of 845 S Clark St 420's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 845 S Clark St 420 currently offering any rent specials?
845 S Clark St 420 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 845 S Clark St 420 pet-friendly?
Yes, 845 S Clark St 420 is pet friendly.
Does 845 S Clark St 420 offer parking?
No, 845 S Clark St 420 does not offer parking.
Does 845 S Clark St 420 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 845 S Clark St 420 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 845 S Clark St 420 have a pool?
Yes, 845 S Clark St 420 has a pool.
Does 845 S Clark St 420 have accessible units?
No, 845 S Clark St 420 does not have accessible units.
Does 845 S Clark St 420 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 845 S Clark St 420 has units with dishwashers.
