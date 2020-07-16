845 North Mozart Street

Amenities

2 Bedroom Plus Den. Chicago Ave. & California - Gas Included - Hardwood Floors, S.S. Appliances, Laundry in Building. Walk to CTA Bus Stop. Take Grand Ave. to Blue Line. Walk to Restaurants, Cafes, and Bars - California Clipper, Feed, Continental Lounge, Taco Jalisiense, Rootstock Wine & Beer Bar, Haywood Tavern, Cafe Marie-Jeanne, C.C. Ferns, and More! Cat OK with a $250 non-refundable pet fee. $39.95 Application Fee (credit & background check) Must provide proof of income. $750 Move-in Fee. No Deposit. Street Permit Parking. Available Now. Owner is a Licensed Real Estate Broker.