Chicago, IL
845 North Mozart Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

845 North Mozart Street

845 North Mozart Street · (773) 851-7636
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

845 North Mozart Street, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,395

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
clubhouse
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
2 Bedroom Plus Den. Chicago Ave. & California - Gas Included - Hardwood Floors, S.S. Appliances, Laundry in Building. Walk to CTA Bus Stop. Take Grand Ave. to Blue Line. Walk to Restaurants, Cafes, and Bars - California Clipper, Feed, Continental Lounge, Taco Jalisiense, Rootstock Wine & Beer Bar, Haywood Tavern, Cafe Marie-Jeanne, C.C. Ferns, and More! Cat OK with a $250 non-refundable pet fee. $39.95 Application Fee (credit & background check) Must provide proof of income. $750 Move-in Fee. No Deposit. Street Permit Parking. Available Now. Owner is a Licensed Real Estate Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 845 North Mozart Street have any available units?
845 North Mozart Street has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 845 North Mozart Street have?
Some of 845 North Mozart Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 845 North Mozart Street currently offering any rent specials?
845 North Mozart Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 845 North Mozart Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 845 North Mozart Street is pet friendly.
Does 845 North Mozart Street offer parking?
Yes, 845 North Mozart Street offers parking.
Does 845 North Mozart Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 845 North Mozart Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 845 North Mozart Street have a pool?
No, 845 North Mozart Street does not have a pool.
Does 845 North Mozart Street have accessible units?
No, 845 North Mozart Street does not have accessible units.
Does 845 North Mozart Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 845 North Mozart Street does not have units with dishwashers.
