Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:38 AM

841 North Washtenaw Avenue

841 North Washtenaw Avenue · (773) 814-2258
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

841 North Washtenaw Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Avail 9/1-Gorgeous, sunny TOP FLOOR unit in well maintained solid brick condo building. Newer rehab with stainless apps, granite counters & natural stone bath. Exposed brick walls, hardwood floors, central A/C, washer/dryer in unit and additional storage in lower level. Living room leads to private terrace overlooking quiet street. Huge common rear patio. Easy street parking or rental options nearby. Great location with easy access to downtown. Walk to parks, shops and restaurants. Pets OK. Short term optional.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 841 North Washtenaw Avenue have any available units?
841 North Washtenaw Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 841 North Washtenaw Avenue have?
Some of 841 North Washtenaw Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 841 North Washtenaw Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
841 North Washtenaw Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 841 North Washtenaw Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 841 North Washtenaw Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 841 North Washtenaw Avenue offer parking?
No, 841 North Washtenaw Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 841 North Washtenaw Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 841 North Washtenaw Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 841 North Washtenaw Avenue have a pool?
No, 841 North Washtenaw Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 841 North Washtenaw Avenue have accessible units?
No, 841 North Washtenaw Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 841 North Washtenaw Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 841 North Washtenaw Avenue has units with dishwashers.
