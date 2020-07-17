841 North Washtenaw Avenue

Amenities
Avail 9/1-Gorgeous, sunny TOP FLOOR unit in well maintained solid brick condo building. Newer rehab with stainless apps, granite counters & natural stone bath. Exposed brick walls, hardwood floors, central A/C, washer/dryer in unit and additional storage in lower level. Living room leads to private terrace overlooking quiet street. Huge common rear patio. Easy street parking or rental options nearby. Great location with easy access to downtown. Walk to parks, shops and restaurants. Pets OK. Short term optional.