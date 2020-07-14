839 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago, IL 60614 Lincoln Park
Price and availability
Studio
$1,175
Studio · 1 Bath
1 Bedroom
1bd/1b-1
$1,465
1 Bed · 1 Bath
2 Bedrooms
2bd/2b-1
$1,915
2 Bed · 2 Bath
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 839 Diversey.
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
internet access
Weve got the cure for your Chicago apartment blues a newly renovated apartment building thats mere blocks from legendary Chicago blues club, Kingston Mines. Meet 839 W. Diversey, a fabulous vintage building with some majorly modern upgrades.\n\nThese studios and one-bedrooms feature whitewashed hardwood floors, huge windows with stellar views, updated kitchens and granite countertops. Add internet and DirecTV Family Package Programming as complimentary amenities and residing here is pure delight.\n\nLocated in the heart of Lincoln Park, take a stroll east down Diversey until you hit the lake, wander west towards Lincoln Ave and the old school vibes at Delilahs or catch a jam session at Kingston Mines to dance yourself happy. Because youll love your 839 W. Diversey apartment so much that youll just have to celebrate with dancing!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
fee: $250
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 839 Diversey have any available units?
839 Diversey offers studio floorplans starting at $1,175, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,465, and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,915. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 839 Diversey have?
Some of 839 Diversey's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 839 Diversey currently offering any rent specials?
839 Diversey is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 839 Diversey pet-friendly?
Yes, 839 Diversey is pet friendly.
Does 839 Diversey offer parking?
No, 839 Diversey does not offer parking.
Does 839 Diversey have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 839 Diversey offers units with in unit laundry.