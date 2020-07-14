All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 839 Diversey.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
839 Diversey
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:04 PM

839 Diversey

839 W Diversey Pkwy · (773) 974-9572
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

839 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 days AGO

Studio

Studio

$1,175

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

1bd/1b-1

$1,465

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

2bd/2b-1

$1,915

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 839 Diversey.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
internet access
Weve got the cure for your Chicago apartment blues a newly renovated apartment building thats mere blocks from legendary Chicago blues club, Kingston Mines. Meet 839 W. Diversey, a fabulous vintage building with some majorly modern upgrades.\n\nThese studios and one-bedrooms feature whitewashed hardwood floors, huge windows with stellar views, updated kitchens and granite countertops. Add internet and DirecTV Family Package Programming as complimentary amenities and residing here is pure delight.\n\nLocated in the heart of Lincoln Park, take a stroll east down Diversey until you hit the lake, wander west towards Lincoln Ave and the old school vibes at Delilahs or catch a jam session at Kingston Mines to dance yourself happy. Because youll love your 839 W. Diversey apartment so much that youll just have to celebrate with dancing!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
fee: $250

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 839 Diversey have any available units?
839 Diversey offers studio floorplans starting at $1,175, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,465, and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,915. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 839 Diversey have?
Some of 839 Diversey's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 839 Diversey currently offering any rent specials?
839 Diversey is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 839 Diversey pet-friendly?
Yes, 839 Diversey is pet friendly.
Does 839 Diversey offer parking?
No, 839 Diversey does not offer parking.
Does 839 Diversey have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 839 Diversey offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 839 Diversey have a pool?
No, 839 Diversey does not have a pool.
Does 839 Diversey have accessible units?
No, 839 Diversey does not have accessible units.
Does 839 Diversey have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 839 Diversey has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 839 Diversey?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hubbard Place
360 W Hubbard St
Chicago, IL 60654
Reside on Wellington
510 W Wellington Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
1241 N Milwaukee
1241 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60622
25 E Delaware
25 E Delaware Pl
Chicago, IL 60611
5234-5244 S. Ingleside Ave.
5234 S Ingleside Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
1236 S Lawndale Ave
1236 S Lawndale Ave
Chicago, IL 60623
Reside on Jackson
1241-1245 W Jackson Blvd
Chicago, IL 60607
Windermere House
1642 E 56th St
Chicago, IL 60637

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity