839 Diversey

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed elevator gym on-site laundry bike storage internet access

Weve got the cure for your Chicago apartment blues a newly renovated apartment building thats mere blocks from legendary Chicago blues club, Kingston Mines. Meet 839 W. Diversey, a fabulous vintage building with some majorly modern upgrades.



These studios and one-bedrooms feature whitewashed hardwood floors, huge windows with stellar views, updated kitchens and granite countertops. Add internet and DirecTV Family Package Programming as complimentary amenities and residing here is pure delight.



Located in the heart of Lincoln Park, take a stroll east down Diversey until you hit the lake, wander west towards Lincoln Ave and the old school vibes at Delilahs or catch a jam session at Kingston Mines to dance yourself happy. Because youll love your 839 W. Diversey apartment so much that youll just have to celebrate with dancing!