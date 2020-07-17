All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 832 N Wolcott Ave 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
832 N Wolcott Ave 4
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

832 N Wolcott Ave 4

832 North Wolcott Avenue · (872) 704-0744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
West Town
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

832 North Wolcott Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 4 · Avail. Aug 1

$4,600

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Unit 4 Available 08/01/20 832 N WOLCOTT AVE, #4 - Property Id: 307036

WEST TOWN 4 BED 2 BATH
West Town - Amazing 4 Bed 2 Bath Duplex Up! Unit features band new Kitchen, Amazing new cabinets and appliances. Brand new bathrooms with subway tile. Hardwood floor throughout. Laundry in unit. Parking options in September. These will go fast! PRESENTED BY FULTON GRACE

Amenities:
Hardwood, Renovated, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/832-n-wolcott-ave-chicago-il-unit-4/307036
Property Id 307036

(RLNE5960658)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 832 N Wolcott Ave 4 have any available units?
832 N Wolcott Ave 4 has a unit available for $4,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 832 N Wolcott Ave 4 have?
Some of 832 N Wolcott Ave 4's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 832 N Wolcott Ave 4 currently offering any rent specials?
832 N Wolcott Ave 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 832 N Wolcott Ave 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 832 N Wolcott Ave 4 is pet friendly.
Does 832 N Wolcott Ave 4 offer parking?
Yes, 832 N Wolcott Ave 4 offers parking.
Does 832 N Wolcott Ave 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 832 N Wolcott Ave 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 832 N Wolcott Ave 4 have a pool?
No, 832 N Wolcott Ave 4 does not have a pool.
Does 832 N Wolcott Ave 4 have accessible units?
No, 832 N Wolcott Ave 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 832 N Wolcott Ave 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 832 N Wolcott Ave 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 832 N Wolcott Ave 4?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

628 W. Roscoe Apt.
628 West Roscoe Street
Chicago, IL 60657
320 N Mason Ave
320 N Mason Ave
Chicago, IL 60644
2450 N Southport Ave
2450 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
Ellis Court
5301 S Ellis Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
310 N Menard
310 N Menard Ave
Chicago, IL 60644
2519-27 N Lincoln
2519 North Lincoln Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
Belmont by Reside Flats
425 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Wrightwood Flats
512 West Wrightwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity