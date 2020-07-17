Amenities
Unit 4 Available 08/01/20 832 N WOLCOTT AVE, #4 - Property Id: 307036
WEST TOWN 4 BED 2 BATH
West Town - Amazing 4 Bed 2 Bath Duplex Up! Unit features band new Kitchen, Amazing new cabinets and appliances. Brand new bathrooms with subway tile. Hardwood floor throughout. Laundry in unit. Parking options in September. These will go fast! PRESENTED BY FULTON GRACE
Amenities:
Hardwood, Renovated, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/832-n-wolcott-ave-chicago-il-unit-4/307036
