Chicago, IL
830 West Roscoe Street
830 West Roscoe Street

830 West Roscoe Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1258913
Location

830 West Roscoe Street, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Live in the Heart of East Lakeview
Live in Lakeview East with all the great amenities that include hardwood floors throughout, SS appliances, central air, fireplace, southern exposure, nest temperature control, tons of closet space, double vanity in the master bedroom. Enjoy a private as well as the roof top deck (shared). Walk to the CTA Red Line, the lake or enjoy dining and shopping within steps of your home. One assigned parking space included in rent price!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 830 West Roscoe Street have any available units?
830 West Roscoe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 830 West Roscoe Street have?
Some of 830 West Roscoe Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 830 West Roscoe Street currently offering any rent specials?
830 West Roscoe Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 West Roscoe Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 830 West Roscoe Street is pet friendly.
Does 830 West Roscoe Street offer parking?
Yes, 830 West Roscoe Street does offer parking.
Does 830 West Roscoe Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 830 West Roscoe Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 West Roscoe Street have a pool?
No, 830 West Roscoe Street does not have a pool.
Does 830 West Roscoe Street have accessible units?
No, 830 West Roscoe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 830 West Roscoe Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 830 West Roscoe Street does not have units with dishwashers.
