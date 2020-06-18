830 West Roscoe Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking air conditioning fireplace

Live in the Heart of East Lakeview

Live in Lakeview East with all the great amenities that include hardwood floors throughout, SS appliances, central air, fireplace, southern exposure, nest temperature control, tons of closet space, double vanity in the master bedroom. Enjoy a private as well as the roof top deck (shared). Walk to the CTA Red Line, the lake or enjoy dining and shopping within steps of your home. One assigned parking space included in rent price!

