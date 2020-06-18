830 West Roscoe Street

Amenities
Live in the Heart of East Lakeview
Live in Lakeview East with all the great amenities that include hardwood floors throughout, SS appliances, central air, fireplace, southern exposure, nest temperature control, tons of closet space, double vanity in the master bedroom. Enjoy a private as well as the roof top deck (shared). Walk to the CTA Red Line, the lake or enjoy dining and shopping within steps of your home. One assigned parking space included in rent price!
Contact us to schedule a showing.