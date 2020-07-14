Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed on-site laundry internet access

This Lincoln Park walk-up is pure vintage charm. Perched at 828 W. Fullerton Avenue--amidst a neighborhood buzzing with restaurants and new opportunities--everything from the exposed brick to gorgeous hardwood floors is quintessential Chicago.



An updated kitchen boasting new appliances and cherry wood cabinets really is the cherry on top of this apartment gem. Extra amenities (or toppings if you'd prefer) include: stunning city views, awesome internet and DirectTV packages and individual climate controls.



What are you waiting for? Contact us today so we can treat you to a tour of your new home!