Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:04 PM

828 W. Fullerton

828 W Fullerton Ave · (773) 825-3095
Location

828 W Fullerton Ave, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 28 days AGO

Studio

studio-1

$1,195

Studio · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

2bd/2b-1

$2,195

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 828 W. Fullerton.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
on-site laundry
internet access
This Lincoln Park walk-up is pure vintage charm. Perched at 828 W. Fullerton Avenue--amidst a neighborhood buzzing with restaurants and new opportunities--everything from the exposed brick to gorgeous hardwood floors is quintessential Chicago.\n\nAn updated kitchen boasting new appliances and cherry wood cabinets really is the cherry on top of this apartment gem. Extra amenities (or toppings if you'd prefer) include: stunning city views, awesome internet and DirectTV packages and individual climate controls.\n\nWhat are you waiting for? Contact us today so we can treat you to a tour of your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
fee: $250

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 828 W. Fullerton have any available units?
828 W. Fullerton offers studio floorplans starting at $1,195 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,195. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 828 W. Fullerton have?
Some of 828 W. Fullerton's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 828 W. Fullerton currently offering any rent specials?
828 W. Fullerton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 828 W. Fullerton pet-friendly?
Yes, 828 W. Fullerton is pet friendly.
Does 828 W. Fullerton offer parking?
No, 828 W. Fullerton does not offer parking.
Does 828 W. Fullerton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 828 W. Fullerton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 828 W. Fullerton have a pool?
No, 828 W. Fullerton does not have a pool.
Does 828 W. Fullerton have accessible units?
No, 828 W. Fullerton does not have accessible units.
Does 828 W. Fullerton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 828 W. Fullerton has units with dishwashers.
