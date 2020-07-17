All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:08 PM

828 W BUCKINGHAM

828 West Buckingham Place · (917) 232-2277
Location

828 West Buckingham Place, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Vintage meets modern in this 3BR/2BA, 2000 sq ft, stunning duplex in the heart of Lakeview. Generously sized, and incredibly bright living & dining room with dark oak hardwood floors, stunning skylights, and unique stained glass window. Updated, eat-in kitchen features s/s appliances, granite counter tops, and direct access to lovely back deck, perfect for grilling. Unit has two full updated bathrooms, laundry in-unit, central heat & air, 3 CAR TANDEM exterior parking pad, a shared common basement storage space, and more! Walk to red line, Wrigley Field, boutique shops, amazing restaurants, the Lake front and all that Lakeview has to offer! Pets negotiable (additional deposit). 1 month security deposit. Available August 1st.
 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 828 W BUCKINGHAM have any available units?
828 W BUCKINGHAM has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 828 W BUCKINGHAM have?
Some of 828 W BUCKINGHAM's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 828 W BUCKINGHAM currently offering any rent specials?
828 W BUCKINGHAM is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 828 W BUCKINGHAM pet-friendly?
Yes, 828 W BUCKINGHAM is pet friendly.
Does 828 W BUCKINGHAM offer parking?
Yes, 828 W BUCKINGHAM offers parking.
Does 828 W BUCKINGHAM have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 828 W BUCKINGHAM offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 828 W BUCKINGHAM have a pool?
No, 828 W BUCKINGHAM does not have a pool.
Does 828 W BUCKINGHAM have accessible units?
No, 828 W BUCKINGHAM does not have accessible units.
Does 828 W BUCKINGHAM have units with dishwashers?
No, 828 W BUCKINGHAM does not have units with dishwashers.
