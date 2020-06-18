825 S Oakley Ave 3F

Amenities
University 3 Bed - Parking spot included! - Property Id: 193055
GUT REHABBED 3B/2B PENTHOUSE WITH PRIVATE ROOFTOP TERRACE Located on a beautiful, tree lined street. 4 blocks away from Mariano's, Trendy Restaurants, Coffee shops on Chicago Ave!. Short walk to Wicker Park Shopping, Bars, Restaurants on Division Street and steps from Chicago Ave. bus. ***Pictures may be of a similar unit***
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/193055
Property Id 193055
(RLNE5678795)