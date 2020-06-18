All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

825 S Oakley Ave 3F

825 S Oakley Blvd · (773) 318-3881
Location

825 S Oakley Blvd, Chicago, IL 60612
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3F · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
University 3 Bed - Parking spot included! - Property Id: 193055

GUT REHABBED 3B/2B PENTHOUSE WITH PRIVATE ROOFTOP TERRACE Located on a beautiful, tree lined street. 4 blocks away from Mariano's, Trendy Restaurants, Coffee shops on Chicago Ave!. Short walk to Wicker Park Shopping, Bars, Restaurants on Division Street and steps from Chicago Ave. bus. ***Pictures may be of a similar unit***
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/193055
Property Id 193055

(RLNE5678795)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

