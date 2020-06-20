All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 8246 South RACINE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
8246 South RACINE Avenue
Last updated May 28 2020 at 7:58 AM

8246 South RACINE Avenue

8246 South Racine Avenue · (847) 226-4387
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Auburn Gresham
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8246 South Racine Avenue, Chicago, IL 60620
Auburn Gresham

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2C · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
This Unit is completely new and beautifully done, modern 1 bedroom, 1 bath, open floor plan, modern kitchen and bathroom, beautiful wood floors throughout, laundry in building, your client wont' be disappointed, "section 8 welcome"

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8246 South RACINE Avenue have any available units?
8246 South RACINE Avenue has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 8246 South RACINE Avenue have?
Some of 8246 South RACINE Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8246 South RACINE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8246 South RACINE Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8246 South RACINE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8246 South RACINE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 8246 South RACINE Avenue offer parking?
No, 8246 South RACINE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8246 South RACINE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8246 South RACINE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8246 South RACINE Avenue have a pool?
No, 8246 South RACINE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8246 South RACINE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8246 South RACINE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8246 South RACINE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8246 South RACINE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8246 South RACINE Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5110 S.kenwood Ave
5110 South Kenwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
1246 W Pratt
1246 W Pratt Blvd
Chicago, IL 60626
777 South State
2 E 8th St
Chicago, IL 60605
Foster & Damen
5208 N Damen Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
6710 N. Sheridan
6710 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60626
2801 W Logan Blvd
2801 W Logan Blvd
Chicago, IL 60647
5125 S.kenwood Ave
5125 South Kenwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
596 West Hawthorne
596 W Hawthorne Pl
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity