823 West Buckingham Place

Vintage meets modern in this 3BR/2BA, 2000 sq ft, stunning duplex in the heart of Lakeview. Generously sized, and incredibly bright living & dining room with dark oak hardwood floors, stunning skylights, and unique stained glass window. Updated, eat-in kitchen features s/s appliances, granite counter tops, and direct access to lovely back deck, perfect for grilling. Unit has two full updated bathrooms, laundry in-unit, central heat & air, 3 CAR TANDEM exterior parking pad, a shared common basement storage space, and more! Walk to red line, Wrigley Field, boutique shops, amazing restaurants, the Lake front and all that Lakeview has to offer! Pets negotiable (additional deposit). 1 month security deposit. Available August 1st.



