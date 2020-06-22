All apartments in Chicago
823 West Buckingham Place

823 West Buckingham Place · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1924967
Location

823 West Buckingham Place, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Vintage meets modern in this 3BR/2BA, 2000 sq ft, stunning duplex in the heart of Lakeview. Generously sized, and incredibly bright living & dining room with dark oak hardwood floors, stunning skylights, and unique stained glass window. Updated, eat-in kitchen features s/s appliances, granite counter tops, and direct access to lovely back deck, perfect for grilling. Unit has two full updated bathrooms, laundry in-unit, central heat & air, 3 CAR TANDEM exterior parking pad, a shared common basement storage space, and more! Walk to red line, Wrigley Field, boutique shops, amazing restaurants, the Lake front and all that Lakeview has to offer! Pets negotiable (additional deposit). 1 month security deposit. Available August 1st.

Amenities:
Balcony, Outdoor Space, Dining Room, Multi Level, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Renovated, Granite Kitchen, Eat In Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 823 West Buckingham Place have any available units?
823 West Buckingham Place has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 823 West Buckingham Place have?
Some of 823 West Buckingham Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 823 West Buckingham Place currently offering any rent specials?
823 West Buckingham Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 823 West Buckingham Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 823 West Buckingham Place is pet friendly.
Does 823 West Buckingham Place offer parking?
Yes, 823 West Buckingham Place does offer parking.
Does 823 West Buckingham Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 823 West Buckingham Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 823 West Buckingham Place have a pool?
No, 823 West Buckingham Place does not have a pool.
Does 823 West Buckingham Place have accessible units?
No, 823 West Buckingham Place does not have accessible units.
Does 823 West Buckingham Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 823 West Buckingham Place has units with dishwashers.
