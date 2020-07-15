821 W Waveland

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard

This apartment is on a quiet tree lined street in between East Lakeview and Wrigleyville. It's a short walk to Wrigley Field, the red line, buses, nightlife, plenty of restaurants and retail. Whole Foods, Jewel. Addison Red/Brown/Purple line less than a 5 minute walk and can take you to Lincoln Park, Gold Coast, the Loop or Uptown, Lincoln Square, Edgewater and Evanston.This apartment features hardwood floors, dishwasher and big windows! Laundry is onsite as well as On-Site maintenance. The kitchen features good cabinet space and a separate dining nook which make this apartment and absolute steal! The bedroom can fit at least a queen size bed and furniture.Pets are ok and no security deposit!