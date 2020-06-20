All apartments in Chicago
8204 S Whipple Street
8204 S Whipple Street

8204 South Whipple Street · No Longer Available
Location

8204 South Whipple Street, Chicago, IL 60652
Ashburn

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NICE ASHBURN SF HOME - Nice 2bed/2bath single family home in Ashburn. Hard wood floors on first floor. Open kitchen. Amazing bathroom. Large yard with 2 car garage.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5782991)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8204 S Whipple Street have any available units?
8204 S Whipple Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 8204 S Whipple Street currently offering any rent specials?
8204 S Whipple Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8204 S Whipple Street pet-friendly?
No, 8204 S Whipple Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 8204 S Whipple Street offer parking?
Yes, 8204 S Whipple Street does offer parking.
Does 8204 S Whipple Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8204 S Whipple Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8204 S Whipple Street have a pool?
No, 8204 S Whipple Street does not have a pool.
Does 8204 S Whipple Street have accessible units?
No, 8204 S Whipple Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8204 S Whipple Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8204 S Whipple Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8204 S Whipple Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8204 S Whipple Street does not have units with air conditioning.
