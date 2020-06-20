Rent Calculator
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
8204 S Whipple Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM
8204 S Whipple Street
8204 South Whipple Street
Location
8204 South Whipple Street, Chicago, IL 60652
Ashburn
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NICE ASHBURN SF HOME - Nice 2bed/2bath single family home in Ashburn. Hard wood floors on first floor. Open kitchen. Amazing bathroom. Large yard with 2 car garage.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5782991)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8204 S Whipple Street have any available units?
8204 S Whipple Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Chicago, IL
.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chicago Rent Report
.
Is 8204 S Whipple Street currently offering any rent specials?
8204 S Whipple Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8204 S Whipple Street pet-friendly?
No, 8204 S Whipple Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Chicago
.
Does 8204 S Whipple Street offer parking?
Yes, 8204 S Whipple Street does offer parking.
Does 8204 S Whipple Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8204 S Whipple Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8204 S Whipple Street have a pool?
No, 8204 S Whipple Street does not have a pool.
Does 8204 S Whipple Street have accessible units?
No, 8204 S Whipple Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8204 S Whipple Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8204 S Whipple Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8204 S Whipple Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8204 S Whipple Street does not have units with air conditioning.
