Last updated February 26 2020 at 9:07 PM

820 W Willow ST

820 West Willow Street · (773) 454-1497
Location

820 West Willow Street, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
CURRENT SPECIAL:- Look and Lease: Apply same day of tour and receive 1/2 of your admin fee back (credit applied towards your 2nd months rent). Large Gut Rehabbed TOP FLOOR in charming walk-up, 2BD, Granite/Stainless, WBFP, DW, Central AC. This fantastic completely gut rehabbed and brand new 2 bedroom apartment in Ranch Triangle! New kitchen with espresso cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher and built-in-microwave. There are new dark wood-like floors throughout! It also has a lovely working fireplace, central air-conditioning (Central AC) and gas forced heat (GFH). Large private deck! 3 unit walkup building in the heart of Lincoln Park, near Clybourn Corridor. 4 blocks to DePaul University. 2 blocks from the Red Line North/Clybourn station. Parking is available on site starting at $100. Pets are welcome, including cats and dogs, 2 pets max, breed restrictions apply, $250 one time pet fee total & $30 per mo pet rent/pet. $30/mo average water/sewer/trash fee. Renter's insurance is required. Application fee is $65 per person. No security deposit, just a one time admin fee of $500 per apartment. Photos are of the 1st floor unit, w/the same layout & finishes as the available 3rd floor unit. PLEASE NOTE: - Pricing can change daily - Flexible lease terms available (pricing can change based on move-in date and lease term selections) ELAN312576

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 W Willow ST have any available units?
820 W Willow ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 820 W Willow ST have?
Some of 820 W Willow ST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 W Willow ST currently offering any rent specials?
820 W Willow ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 W Willow ST pet-friendly?
No, 820 W Willow ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 820 W Willow ST offer parking?
Yes, 820 W Willow ST does offer parking.
Does 820 W Willow ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 W Willow ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 W Willow ST have a pool?
No, 820 W Willow ST does not have a pool.
Does 820 W Willow ST have accessible units?
No, 820 W Willow ST does not have accessible units.
Does 820 W Willow ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 820 W Willow ST has units with dishwashers.
