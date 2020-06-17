820 W Willow ST

Amenities

CURRENT SPECIAL:- Look and Lease: Apply same day of tour and receive 1/2 of your admin fee back (credit applied towards your 2nd months rent). Large Gut Rehabbed TOP FLOOR in charming walk-up, 2BD, Granite/Stainless, WBFP, DW, Central AC. This fantastic completely gut rehabbed and brand new 2 bedroom apartment in Ranch Triangle! New kitchen with espresso cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher and built-in-microwave. There are new dark wood-like floors throughout! It also has a lovely working fireplace, central air-conditioning (Central AC) and gas forced heat (GFH). Large private deck! 3 unit walkup building in the heart of Lincoln Park, near Clybourn Corridor. 4 blocks to DePaul University. 2 blocks from the Red Line North/Clybourn station. Parking is available on site starting at $100. Pets are welcome, including cats and dogs, 2 pets max, breed restrictions apply, $250 one time pet fee total & $30 per mo pet rent/pet. $30/mo average water/sewer/trash fee. Renter's insurance is required. Application fee is $65 per person. No security deposit, just a one time admin fee of $500 per apartment. Photos are of the 1st floor unit, w/the same layout & finishes as the available 3rd floor unit. PLEASE NOTE: - Pricing can change daily - Flexible lease terms available (pricing can change based on move-in date and lease term selections) ELAN312576