819 WEST EASTWOOD AVENUE

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Awesome Uptown location near the Lakefront, Montrose dog beach & public transportation! One Month Concession, if a Lease Starts on or before April 15th with a 12 Month Lease. (Net Effective = $1,995/mo from the 2nd Month thru the 12th Month) Awesome Uptown location near the Lakefront, Montrose dog beach & public transportation. Walk to Everything. Target, Aldi, Wilson Red Line L Stop and Weiss Memorial Hospital; All within reach! Open Floor Plan Condo Rental with Quality Amenities & 9ft Ceilings with Recessed Lighting. Updated 1200 sqft 2 Bed/2 Bath. Gourmet Kitchen with Newer Stainless Steel Appliances. IN-UNIT Washer/Dryer. Central HVAC. Hardwood Floors Throughout. Gas fireplace with granite hearth. The 2 Bathrooms feature Granite and Marble Floors. HUGE Rear Deck, and Large Fenced Backyard. TWO Exterior Parking Spots included! One-Month Security Deposit OR $400 Move-In Fee depending of Credit & Employment History Report. Pet Friendly (no aggressive breeds, weight & count limitation) with NO Deposit/Fee. NO HOA Move-In Deposits/Fees as well... This Rental is as easy as it comes! Available as soon as APRIL 5TH. Water, Parking and ADT Security Alarm Security included! Ample & Tenant Approval when scheduling showings either in person or virtually.



VACANT UNIT CAN BE SHOWN FOR NOW AND MAY1