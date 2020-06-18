All apartments in Chicago
819 WEST EASTWOOD AVENUE
819 WEST EASTWOOD AVENUE

819 West Eastwood Avenue
Location

819 West Eastwood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Awesome Uptown location near the Lakefront, Montrose dog beach & public transportation! One Month Concession, if a Lease Starts on or before April 15th with a 12 Month Lease. (Net Effective = $1,995/mo from the 2nd Month thru the 12th Month) Awesome Uptown location near the Lakefront, Montrose dog beach & public transportation. Walk to Everything. Target, Aldi, Wilson Red Line L Stop and Weiss Memorial Hospital; All within reach! Open Floor Plan Condo Rental with Quality Amenities & 9ft Ceilings with Recessed Lighting. Updated 1200 sqft 2 Bed/2 Bath. Gourmet Kitchen with Newer Stainless Steel Appliances. IN-UNIT Washer/Dryer. Central HVAC. Hardwood Floors Throughout. Gas fireplace with granite hearth. The 2 Bathrooms feature Granite and Marble Floors. HUGE Rear Deck, and Large Fenced Backyard. TWO Exterior Parking Spots included! One-Month Security Deposit OR $400 Move-In Fee depending of Credit & Employment History Report. Pet Friendly (no aggressive breeds, weight & count limitation) with NO Deposit/Fee. NO HOA Move-In Deposits/Fees as well... This Rental is as easy as it comes! Available as soon as APRIL 5TH. Water, Parking and ADT Security Alarm Security included! Ample & Tenant Approval when scheduling showings either in person or virtually.

VACANT UNIT CAN BE SHOWN FOR NOW AND MAY1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 819 WEST EASTWOOD AVENUE have any available units?
819 WEST EASTWOOD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 819 WEST EASTWOOD AVENUE have?
Some of 819 WEST EASTWOOD AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 819 WEST EASTWOOD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
819 WEST EASTWOOD AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 WEST EASTWOOD AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 819 WEST EASTWOOD AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 819 WEST EASTWOOD AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 819 WEST EASTWOOD AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 819 WEST EASTWOOD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 819 WEST EASTWOOD AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 WEST EASTWOOD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 819 WEST EASTWOOD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 819 WEST EASTWOOD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 819 WEST EASTWOOD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 819 WEST EASTWOOD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 819 WEST EASTWOOD AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
