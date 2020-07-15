All apartments in Chicago
819 W Waveland
Last updated June 28 2020 at 3:00 AM

819 W Waveland

819 West Waveland Avenue · (708) 942-1771
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

819 West Waveland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

Amenities

This apartment is on a quiet tree lined street in between East Lakeview and Wrigleyville. It's a short walk to Wrigley Field, the red line, buses, nightlife, plenty of restaurants and retail. Whole Foods, Jewel. Addison Red/Brown/Purple line less than a 5 minute walk and can take you to Lincoln Park, Gold Coast, the Loop or Uptown, Lincoln Square, Edgewater and Evanston.This apartment features hardwood floors, dishwasher and big windows! Laundry is onsite as well as On-Site maintenance. The kitchen features good cabinet space and a separate dining nook which make this apartment and absolute steal! The bedroom can fit at least a queen size bed and furniture.Pets are ok and no security deposit!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 819 W Waveland have any available units?
819 W Waveland doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 819 W Waveland currently offering any rent specials?
819 W Waveland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 W Waveland pet-friendly?
Yes, 819 W Waveland is pet friendly.
Does 819 W Waveland offer parking?
No, 819 W Waveland does not offer parking.
Does 819 W Waveland have units with washers and dryers?
No, 819 W Waveland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 W Waveland have a pool?
No, 819 W Waveland does not have a pool.
Does 819 W Waveland have accessible units?
No, 819 W Waveland does not have accessible units.
Does 819 W Waveland have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 819 W Waveland has units with dishwashers.
Does 819 W Waveland have units with air conditioning?
No, 819 W Waveland does not have units with air conditioning.
