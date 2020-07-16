818 West Willow Street

Amenities
Tired of seeing the same listings? Need help finding your new home? Need to move right away? Uncertain about moving during COVID? New to Chicago? I have access to 100s of public and exclusive listings in Chicago and the surrounding areas. Give me a call and within a few minutes I can honestly tell you if I can help or not with your search outside of this listing. There is no charge for my service. Completely free with no strings attached.
- Updated, spacious apartment
- Gas fireplace
- Private balcony
- Spacious queen sized bedroom
- Hardwood floors throughout
- SS appliances including dishwasher, gas stove & microwave
- Quartz breakfast bar
- Central air/heat
- Package receiving
- Parking lot
- Secured entryway
- 24 hr emergency maintenance
- Close to CTA buses & brown and red lines
- Walk score: 96, a walker’s paradise
- Whole Foods, Mariano’s, Best Buy, Binny’s, Lincoln Park zoo, DePaul, Old Town, Oz Park, lakefront/North Ave beach, Armitage strip, gyms, shops, restaurants & bars within a short walk
$1904/month
Avail Jul 30th
Cats & dogs allowed
CALL or email Vanessa for details or to arrange a showing
312.725.9691
Illinois Licensed Realtor of Locate Chicago/Fulton Grace
Note: Photos may be of similar unit but exact same floor plan and pricing varies depending on move date.
Contact us to schedule a showing.