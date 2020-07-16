818 West Willow Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance package receiving

- Updated, spacious apartment

- Gas fireplace

- Private balcony

- Spacious queen sized bedroom

- Hardwood floors throughout

- SS appliances including dishwasher, gas stove & microwave

- Quartz breakfast bar

- Central air/heat



- Package receiving

- Parking lot

- Secured entryway

- 24 hr emergency maintenance



- Close to CTA buses & brown and red lines

- Walk score: 96, a walker’s paradise

- Whole Foods, Mariano’s, Best Buy, Binny’s, Lincoln Park zoo, DePaul, Old Town, Oz Park, lakefront/North Ave beach, Armitage strip, gyms, shops, restaurants & bars within a short walk



$1904/month

Avail Jul 30th

Cats & dogs allowed



CALL or email Vanessa for details or to arrange a showing

312.725.9691



Illinois Licensed Realtor of Locate Chicago/Fulton Grace



Note: Photos may be of similar unit but exact same floor plan and pricing varies depending on move date.



Contact us to schedule a showing.