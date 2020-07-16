All apartments in Chicago
818 West Willow Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:50 AM

818 West Willow Street

818 West Willow Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1874380
Location

818 West Willow Street, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
package receiving
Tired of seeing the same listings? Need help finding your new home? Need to move right away? Uncertain about moving during COVID? New to Chicago? I have access to 100s of public and exclusive listings in Chicago and the surrounding areas. Give me a call and within a few minutes I can honestly tell you if I can help or not with your search outside of this listing. There is no charge for my service. Completely free with no strings attached.

- Updated, spacious apartment
- Gas fireplace
- Private balcony
- Spacious queen sized bedroom
- Hardwood floors throughout
- SS appliances including dishwasher, gas stove & microwave
- Quartz breakfast bar
- Central air/heat

- Package receiving
- Parking lot
- Secured entryway
- 24 hr emergency maintenance

- Close to CTA buses & brown and red lines
- Walk score: 96, a walker’s paradise
- Whole Foods, Mariano’s, Best Buy, Binny’s, Lincoln Park zoo, DePaul, Old Town, Oz Park, lakefront/North Ave beach, Armitage strip, gyms, shops, restaurants & bars within a short walk

$1904/month
Avail Jul 30th
Cats & dogs allowed

CALL or email Vanessa for details or to arrange a showing
312.725.9691

Illinois Licensed Realtor of Locate Chicago/Fulton Grace

Note: Photos may be of similar unit but exact same floor plan and pricing varies depending on move date.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 818 West Willow Street have any available units?
818 West Willow Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 818 West Willow Street have?
Some of 818 West Willow Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 818 West Willow Street currently offering any rent specials?
818 West Willow Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 West Willow Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 818 West Willow Street is pet friendly.
Does 818 West Willow Street offer parking?
Yes, 818 West Willow Street offers parking.
Does 818 West Willow Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 818 West Willow Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 West Willow Street have a pool?
No, 818 West Willow Street does not have a pool.
Does 818 West Willow Street have accessible units?
No, 818 West Willow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 818 West Willow Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 818 West Willow Street has units with dishwashers.
