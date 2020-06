Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

NICELY DONE LAKEVIEW / WRIGLEYVILLE APT HAS EXCELLENT FEATURES AND LOCATION. FEATURES INCLUDE HARDWOOD FLOORS, GOURMET KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS APPLIANCES, BALCONY, LARGE ROOMS, IN UNIT LAUNDRY, AND GOOD CLOSET SPACE. APT WIRED FOR SURROUND SOUND AND INTERNET. CLOSE TO DINING, ENTERTAINMENT, SHOPPING, EDUCATION, AND TRANSPORTATION. PARKING AVAILABLE ACROSS THE STREET. TENANT PAYS FOR GAS ELECTRIC AND INTERNET. MOVE IN FEE $125 MOVE OUT FEE $125