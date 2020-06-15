All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 817 W LAKESIDE PL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
817 W LAKESIDE PL
Last updated March 8 2020 at 2:45 AM

817 W LAKESIDE PL

817 West Lakeside Place · (630) 577-7725
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

817 West Lakeside Place, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
game room
bbq/grill
bike storage
Spacious Uptown Studio!
Unit Features: A/C, Stainless Appliances including Dishwasher & Microwave full sized Stove and Fridge, Granite Counter Tops, Hardwood Floors, Laundry in Unit, Modern Bath, Modern Kitchen, Walk in closet, Quiet units (concrete floors) Building Amenities: Bike room, storage lockers, Fitness room, game room, shared back area with grill and chairs. Cat / Small dogs welcome up to 25lbs $125 one-time fee & $25/month pet rent. No deposit, $300/person move in fee. *Pictures may be of a similar unit in building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 W LAKESIDE PL have any available units?
817 W LAKESIDE PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 817 W LAKESIDE PL have?
Some of 817 W LAKESIDE PL's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 W LAKESIDE PL currently offering any rent specials?
817 W LAKESIDE PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 W LAKESIDE PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 817 W LAKESIDE PL is pet friendly.
Does 817 W LAKESIDE PL offer parking?
No, 817 W LAKESIDE PL does not offer parking.
Does 817 W LAKESIDE PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 817 W LAKESIDE PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 W LAKESIDE PL have a pool?
No, 817 W LAKESIDE PL does not have a pool.
Does 817 W LAKESIDE PL have accessible units?
No, 817 W LAKESIDE PL does not have accessible units.
Does 817 W LAKESIDE PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 817 W LAKESIDE PL has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 817 W LAKESIDE PL?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1330 N Dearborn
1330 N Dearborn St
Chicago, IL 60610
Sheridan Lake Apartments
6401 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60626
7800 S Ashland Ave
7800 S Ashland Ave
Chicago, IL 60620
Kenwood Court
1350 E 53rd St
Chicago, IL 60615
Sheridan Terrace
6725 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60626
424 W. Diversey
424 W Diversey Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60614
1632 W. Belmont
1632 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Algonquin Apartments
1606 E Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity