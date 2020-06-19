All apartments in Chicago
815 W Waveland Ave 2S
815 W Waveland Ave 2S

815 W Waveland Ave · (708) 942-1771
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

815 W Waveland Ave, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2S · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
815 W Waveland 2S - Property Id: 254854

Large Lakeview apt PETS ok dining rm near RED Line
This apartment is on a quiet tree lined street in between East Lakeview and Wrigleyville. It's a short walk to Wrigley Field, the red line, buses, nightlife, plenty of restaurants and retail. Whole Foods, Jewel. Addison Red/Brown/Purple line less than a 5 minute walk and can take you to Lincoln Park, Gold Coast, the Loop or Uptown, Lincoln Square, Edgewater and Evanston.
This apartment features hardwood floors, dishwasher and big windows! Laundry is onsite as well as On-Site maintenance. The kitchen features good cabinet space and a separate dining nook which make this apartment and absolute steal! The bedroom can fit at least a queen size bed and furniture. Pets are ok and no security deposit!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254854
Property Id 254854

(RLNE5871976)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 W Waveland Ave 2S have any available units?
815 W Waveland Ave 2S has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 815 W Waveland Ave 2S have?
Some of 815 W Waveland Ave 2S's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 W Waveland Ave 2S currently offering any rent specials?
815 W Waveland Ave 2S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 W Waveland Ave 2S pet-friendly?
Yes, 815 W Waveland Ave 2S is pet friendly.
Does 815 W Waveland Ave 2S offer parking?
No, 815 W Waveland Ave 2S does not offer parking.
Does 815 W Waveland Ave 2S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 W Waveland Ave 2S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 W Waveland Ave 2S have a pool?
No, 815 W Waveland Ave 2S does not have a pool.
Does 815 W Waveland Ave 2S have accessible units?
No, 815 W Waveland Ave 2S does not have accessible units.
Does 815 W Waveland Ave 2S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 815 W Waveland Ave 2S has units with dishwashers.
