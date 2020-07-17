All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

815 N. Marshfield #304

815 North Marshfield Avenue · (773) 770-8001
Location

815 North Marshfield Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 815 N. Marshfield #304 · Avail. now

$2,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
Great 2bed and 2bath with - This unit features a large master suite. Split floor plan with balcony. Large kitchen with Granite Counter-tops, Stainless Steel Appliances. Hardwood floors throughout. Balcony and Gas Fire Place. The master bathroom features a Jacuzzi tub and a separate shower. Elevator building with secure entrance.

- Laundry In-Unit
- Balcony
- Large Kitchen
- Granite Counter-tops
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Hardwood floors throughout.
- Gas Fire Place.
- Jacuzzi tub and separate shower.
- Elevator building with secure entrance.
- One Gated Parking Spot Included.

Great location, close to blue line stop, restaurants, nightlife, and Mariano's.

Pets Negotiable.

(RLNE5861926)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 N. Marshfield #304 have any available units?
815 N. Marshfield #304 has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 815 N. Marshfield #304 have?
Some of 815 N. Marshfield #304's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 N. Marshfield #304 currently offering any rent specials?
815 N. Marshfield #304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 N. Marshfield #304 pet-friendly?
Yes, 815 N. Marshfield #304 is pet friendly.
Does 815 N. Marshfield #304 offer parking?
Yes, 815 N. Marshfield #304 offers parking.
Does 815 N. Marshfield #304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 815 N. Marshfield #304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 N. Marshfield #304 have a pool?
No, 815 N. Marshfield #304 does not have a pool.
Does 815 N. Marshfield #304 have accessible units?
No, 815 N. Marshfield #304 does not have accessible units.
Does 815 N. Marshfield #304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 815 N. Marshfield #304 does not have units with dishwashers.
