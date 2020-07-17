815 N. Marshfield #304

Amenities
Great 2bed and 2bath with - This unit features a large master suite. Split floor plan with balcony. Large kitchen with Granite Counter-tops, Stainless Steel Appliances. Hardwood floors throughout. Balcony and Gas Fire Place. The master bathroom features a Jacuzzi tub and a separate shower. Elevator building with secure entrance.
- Laundry In-Unit
- Balcony
- Large Kitchen
- Granite Counter-tops
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Hardwood floors throughout.
- Gas Fire Place.
- Jacuzzi tub and separate shower.
- Elevator building with secure entrance.
- One Gated Parking Spot Included.
Great location, close to blue line stop, restaurants, nightlife, and Mariano's.
Pets Negotiable.
(RLNE5861926)