8122 South Kingston Avenue

GROUP SHOWING 1/19/20 from 1:30p to 2:30p. Come take a look at this newly rehabbed 3 bedroom spacious apartment. It comes equipped with granite counter tops, new cabinets, luxurious bathroom, hardwood floors throughout with large comfortable bedrooms, nice sized backyard and garage parking included. Unit is one of two in the building, and it is located on a quiet well maintained block. Make this your home today. Close to transportation, minutes from Hyde park and a quick ride to downtown and all expressways. $30 application fee. fair credit, verifiable income of at least 2500/mo., no evictions in 5 years, consistent work history. Tenant pays gas and electric utilities. One year lease. $550 non refundable move in fee.