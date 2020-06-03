All apartments in Chicago
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:46 AM

8122 South Kingston Avenue

8122 South Kingston Avenue · (773) 544-7364
Location

8122 South Kingston Avenue, Chicago, IL 60617
South Chicago

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GROUP SHOWING 1/19/20 from 1:30p to 2:30p. Come take a look at this newly rehabbed 3 bedroom spacious apartment. It comes equipped with granite counter tops, new cabinets, luxurious bathroom, hardwood floors throughout with large comfortable bedrooms, nice sized backyard and garage parking included. Unit is one of two in the building, and it is located on a quiet well maintained block. Make this your home today. Close to transportation, minutes from Hyde park and a quick ride to downtown and all expressways. $30 application fee. fair credit, verifiable income of at least 2500/mo., no evictions in 5 years, consistent work history. Tenant pays gas and electric utilities. One year lease. $550 non refundable move in fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8122 South Kingston Avenue have any available units?
8122 South Kingston Avenue has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 8122 South Kingston Avenue have?
Some of 8122 South Kingston Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8122 South Kingston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8122 South Kingston Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8122 South Kingston Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8122 South Kingston Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 8122 South Kingston Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8122 South Kingston Avenue does offer parking.
Does 8122 South Kingston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8122 South Kingston Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8122 South Kingston Avenue have a pool?
No, 8122 South Kingston Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8122 South Kingston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8122 South Kingston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8122 South Kingston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8122 South Kingston Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
