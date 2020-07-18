807 W Cornelia Ave 2W

Amenities
Updated 1BD in Great Lakeview Location - Property Id: 309912
Large convertible 1BD with hardwood floors in gated courtyard building
- Stainless steel appliances (w/ dishwasher and built-in microwave)
- Shared deck space off kitchen overlooks Halsted
- Water/trash/sewage utilities are $30/month (includes valet trash service: leave your garbage bag(s) on the deck and it will be picked up for you daily)
- Heat and cooking gas included in the rent
- On-site laundry room, available for use 24/7
- One window a/c unit included with apartment
- Online resident portal
- Emergency maintenance available
- Quick walk to Addison Red Line stop
- Free permit street parking.
Lease Terms:
$350 one-time, non-refundable admin fee per apartment (no security deposit). Pets are welcome: 2 pet maximum with no weight or breed restrictions $250 one-time, non-refundable pet fee per apartment; $30 pet rent/month, per pet Renters Insurance is required. Photos are of unit 1W - same layout and finishes as 2W
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/807-w-cornelia-ave-chicago-il-unit-2w/309912
Property Id 309912
(RLNE5939256)