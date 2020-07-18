All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

807 W Cornelia Ave 2W

807 W Cornelia Ave · (773) 454-1497
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

807 W Cornelia Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2W · Avail. now

$1,331

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
trash valet
Updated 1BD in Great Lakeview Location - Property Id: 309912

Large convertible 1BD with hardwood floors in gated courtyard building
- Stainless steel appliances (w/ dishwasher and built-in microwave)
- Shared deck space off kitchen overlooks Halsted
- Water/trash/sewage utilities are $30/month (includes valet trash service: leave your garbage bag(s) on the deck and it will be picked up for you daily)
- Heat and cooking gas included in the rent
- On-site laundry room, available for use 24/7
- One window a/c unit included with apartment
- Online resident portal
- Emergency maintenance available
- Quick walk to Addison Red Line stop
- Free permit street parking.
Lease Terms:
$350 one-time, non-refundable admin fee per apartment (no security deposit). Pets are welcome: 2 pet maximum with no weight or breed restrictions $250 one-time, non-refundable pet fee per apartment; $30 pet rent/month, per pet Renters Insurance is required. Photos are of unit 1W - same layout and finishes as 2W
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/807-w-cornelia-ave-chicago-il-unit-2w/309912
Property Id 309912

(RLNE5939256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 W Cornelia Ave 2W have any available units?
807 W Cornelia Ave 2W has a unit available for $1,331 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 807 W Cornelia Ave 2W have?
Some of 807 W Cornelia Ave 2W's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 W Cornelia Ave 2W currently offering any rent specials?
807 W Cornelia Ave 2W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 W Cornelia Ave 2W pet-friendly?
Yes, 807 W Cornelia Ave 2W is pet friendly.
Does 807 W Cornelia Ave 2W offer parking?
No, 807 W Cornelia Ave 2W does not offer parking.
Does 807 W Cornelia Ave 2W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 W Cornelia Ave 2W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 W Cornelia Ave 2W have a pool?
No, 807 W Cornelia Ave 2W does not have a pool.
Does 807 W Cornelia Ave 2W have accessible units?
No, 807 W Cornelia Ave 2W does not have accessible units.
Does 807 W Cornelia Ave 2W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 807 W Cornelia Ave 2W has units with dishwashers.
