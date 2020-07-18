807 W Cornelia Ave 2W

Amenities

Updated 1BD in Great Lakeview Location - Property Id: 309912



Large convertible 1BD with hardwood floors in gated courtyard building

- Stainless steel appliances (w/ dishwasher and built-in microwave)

- Shared deck space off kitchen overlooks Halsted

- Water/trash/sewage utilities are $30/month (includes valet trash service: leave your garbage bag(s) on the deck and it will be picked up for you daily)

- Heat and cooking gas included in the rent

- On-site laundry room, available for use 24/7

- One window a/c unit included with apartment

- Online resident portal

- Emergency maintenance available

- Quick walk to Addison Red Line stop

- Free permit street parking.

Lease Terms:

$350 one-time, non-refundable admin fee per apartment (no security deposit). Pets are welcome: 2 pet maximum with no weight or breed restrictions $250 one-time, non-refundable pet fee per apartment; $30 pet rent/month, per pet Renters Insurance is required. Photos are of unit 1W - same layout and finishes as 2W

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/807-w-cornelia-ave-chicago-il-unit-2w/309912

