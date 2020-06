Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar doorman 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool bike storage

Find the perfect blend of old and new in these beautiful neighborhoods of Chicago. Want a place with the same great options of Michigan Avenue, but need a little room to breathe? Check out North Rush Street, an impressive fashion corridor with the same enchanting feel as Michigan Ave. Old Town adds in the breath of fresh air as you'll find new buildings mixed in with a few charming restaurants in old Victorian buildings. Still looking for more fun? Gold Coast/ Old Town have an endless amount of nightlife activities that are sure to keep you up till the brink of dawn, if you choose. Features: -Balconies in All Options -Wood Flooring -Stainless Steel Appliances -Granite Countertops -Huge Windows with City and Lake Views -Laundry in-building -Updated Modern Bath -Updated Modern Kitchen -Walk-in closets -Central Heat/Air Building Amenities -Roof Deck Pool and Tanning Lounge -Free Coffee/Tea Daily -Library/Study Room -Parking For Rent -Roof Deck with Incredible Views -Bike Racks -Business Center -On-site Party Room -24-hour Doorman -24/7 Fitness Center Contact for up to date availability.



Terms: One year lease