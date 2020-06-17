805 N Lasalle dr

Amenities
Luxury Studio in River North at EIGHT O FIVE
Luxury living with 9' ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, skyline views, spacious balconies and terraces, open floor plans, hardwood floors, contemporary kitchen and bath, in-unit washer & dryer. Common area amenities include 24hr doorman, 33rd floor rooftop pool, sundeck, and fire pit, Wi-Fi access in all public areas, outdoor dog run, multiple gas fired grills, bicycle and storage lockers, parking garage. Club 805 - 8,000 sq ft amenity area with cafe, library, coffee bar, fireplace, yoga room, fitness center, billiard and shuffleboard area, lounge.