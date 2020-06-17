All apartments in Chicago
805 N Lasalle dr
805 N Lasalle dr

805 N La Salle Dr · (847) 830-0175
805 N La Salle Dr, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
gym
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
doorman
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
yoga
Luxury Studio in River North at EIGHT O FIVE
Luxury living with 9' ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, skyline views, spacious balconies and terraces, open floor plans, hardwood floors, contemporary kitchen and bath, in-unit washer & dryer. Common area amenities include 24hr doorman, 33rd floor rooftop pool, sundeck, and fire pit, Wi-Fi access in all public areas, outdoor dog run, multiple gas fired grills, bicycle and storage lockers, parking garage. Club 805 - 8,000 sq ft amenity area with cafe, library, coffee bar, fireplace, yoga room, fitness center, billiard and shuffleboard area, lounge.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 805 N Lasalle dr have any available units?
805 N Lasalle dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 805 N Lasalle dr have?
Some of 805 N Lasalle dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 N Lasalle dr currently offering any rent specials?
805 N Lasalle dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 N Lasalle dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 805 N Lasalle dr is pet friendly.
Does 805 N Lasalle dr offer parking?
Yes, 805 N Lasalle dr does offer parking.
Does 805 N Lasalle dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 805 N Lasalle dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 N Lasalle dr have a pool?
Yes, 805 N Lasalle dr has a pool.
Does 805 N Lasalle dr have accessible units?
No, 805 N Lasalle dr does not have accessible units.
Does 805 N Lasalle dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 805 N Lasalle dr does not have units with dishwashers.
