805 N LASALLE 704
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

805 N LASALLE 704

805 N La Salle Dr · (847) 704-0106
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

805 N La Salle Dr, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 704 · Avail. now

$2,159

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
doorman
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
yoga
Luxury One Bedroom in River North - Property Id: 269658

at EIGHT O FIVE
Luxury living with 9' ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, skyline views, spacious balconies and terraces, open floor plans, hardwood floors, contemporary kitchen and bath, in-unit washer & dryer. Common area amenities include 24hr doorman, 33rd floor rooftop pool, sundeck, and fire pit, Wi-Fi access in all public areas, outdoor dog run, multiple gas fired grills, bicycle and storage lockers, parking garage. Club 805 - 8,000 sq ft amenity area with cafe, library, coffee bar, fireplace, yoga room, fitness center, billiard and shuffleboard area, lounge. 1 Bedroom apartment price ranges from $2,500. Resident Utility package $100-$150. *Pricing and availability are subject to change./ Photos might be of a similar unit.*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269658
Property Id 269658

(RLNE5737118)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

