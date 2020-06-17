Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 8020 S Manistee Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
8020 S Manistee Ave
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8020 S Manistee Ave
8020 South Manistee Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
South Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
8020 South Manistee Avenue, Chicago, IL 60617
South Chicago
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
will accept a 4 bed voucher - Property Id: 127141
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/127141
Property Id 127141
(RLNE5708565)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8020 S Manistee Ave have any available units?
8020 S Manistee Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chicago, IL
.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chicago Rent Report
.
Is 8020 S Manistee Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8020 S Manistee Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8020 S Manistee Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8020 S Manistee Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8020 S Manistee Ave offer parking?
No, 8020 S Manistee Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8020 S Manistee Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8020 S Manistee Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8020 S Manistee Ave have a pool?
No, 8020 S Manistee Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8020 S Manistee Ave have accessible units?
No, 8020 S Manistee Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8020 S Manistee Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8020 S Manistee Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8020 S Manistee Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 8020 S Manistee Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
3510 North Pine Grove
3510 N Pine Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Kingsbury Plaza
520 N Kingsbury St
Chicago, IL 60654
2519-27 N Lincoln
2519 North Lincoln Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
2455 West Logan Blvd
2455 W Logan Blvd
Chicago, IL 60647
The Cooper
720 S Wells Street
Chicago, IL 60607
3935 W Diversey
3935 West Diversey Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
5158 North Leavitt Apt.
5158 North Leavitt Street
Chicago, IL 60625
6454 N NW Highway
6454 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
Similar Pages
Chicago 1 Bedrooms
Chicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Chicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Evanston, IL
Arlington Heights, IL
Schaumburg, IL
Wheaton, IL
Lombard, IL
Mount Prospect, IL
Oak Park, IL
Joliet, IL
Des Plaines, IL
Palatine, IL
Bolingbrook, IL
Downers Grove, IL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lakeview
Near North Side
Lincoln Park
Hyde Park
Austin
Near West Side
Uptown
Lincoln Square
Apartments Near Colleges
City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State University
Roosevelt University
University of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College