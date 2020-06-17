All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

802 W Van Buren St

802 West Van Buren Street · (708) 704-2639
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

802 West Van Buren Street, Chicago, IL 60612
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2700 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 859 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
key fob access
West Loop Luxury 2 bed - Property Id: 209070

Building #161

**Price reflects 2 months free special

APARTMENT AMENITIES INCLUDE:
Washer/Dryer in Unit + Nest Thermostat + Keyless Apartment Entry + Stainless Steel Appliances + 9 Ft Ceilings + Quartz Counter-Tops + Gray Cabinets + Spacious Layouts + Hardwood Flooring

FULL AMENITY BUILDING WITH:
Co-Working Space + Rooftop Pool + Rooftop Grilling & Lounge Area + Parking Garage + Bike Storage + Resident Lounge + Tide Cleaners + 24/7 Fitness Center + Patio Deck w/ Gas Grills + Covered Dog Run

? Call, Text, or Email me to find your new place!
? My services are 100% FREE to you.
? Ask about other available units, as I work with over 170+ buildings citywide.

Cody J Stull
Your Luxury Leasing Expert
Phone - 708.704.2639
Downtown Apartment Company LLC.
730 N Wells Street, Unit #103, Chicago, IL 60654
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/209070
Property Id 209070

(RLNE5842081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 W Van Buren St have any available units?
802 W Van Buren St has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 802 W Van Buren St have?
Some of 802 W Van Buren St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 W Van Buren St currently offering any rent specials?
802 W Van Buren St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 W Van Buren St pet-friendly?
Yes, 802 W Van Buren St is pet friendly.
Does 802 W Van Buren St offer parking?
Yes, 802 W Van Buren St does offer parking.
Does 802 W Van Buren St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 802 W Van Buren St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 W Van Buren St have a pool?
Yes, 802 W Van Buren St has a pool.
Does 802 W Van Buren St have accessible units?
No, 802 W Van Buren St does not have accessible units.
Does 802 W Van Buren St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 802 W Van Buren St has units with dishwashers.
