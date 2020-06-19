All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:02 AM

801 South State

801 South Halsted Street · (312) 348-5798
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

801 South Halsted Street, Chicago, IL 60607
Near West Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,430

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
doorman
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bike storage
sauna
Outside of its close proximity to the Loop and other transit stations, new residents can enjoy the Museum Campus which contains popular landmarks such as the Field Museum, Shedd Aquarium, and Adler Planetarium. Just south of the Museum campus is Solider Field, home of the Chicago Bears. Fans can not only catch Bears' games there but can also find some of the city's biggest concerts playing there as well. Being able to live, work, and play in the same area is what helps to make this neighborhood so appealing. Features: -Granite Counter Tops -Wood Floors -Floor to ceiling windows -Custom fitted black-out roller shades -Laundry in Building -Updated Modern Bath -Updated Modern Kitchen -Walk-in closets -Stainless Steel Appliances -Central Heat and Air Building Amenities -Parking For Rent -Roof Deck with Incredible Views -Bike Racks -Business Center -On-site Party Room -24-hour Doorman -24/7 Fitness Center -Sauna & Steam Room -Large Indoor Swimming Pool Contact for up to date availability.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 South State have any available units?
801 South State has a unit available for $2,430 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 South State have?
Some of 801 South State's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 South State currently offering any rent specials?
801 South State isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 South State pet-friendly?
No, 801 South State is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 801 South State offer parking?
Yes, 801 South State does offer parking.
Does 801 South State have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 South State does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 South State have a pool?
Yes, 801 South State has a pool.
Does 801 South State have accessible units?
No, 801 South State does not have accessible units.
Does 801 South State have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 South State does not have units with dishwashers.
