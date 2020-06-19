801 South State

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities business center doorman 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool bike storage sauna

Outside of its close proximity to the Loop and other transit stations, new residents can enjoy the Museum Campus which contains popular landmarks such as the Field Museum, Shedd Aquarium, and Adler Planetarium. Just south of the Museum campus is Solider Field, home of the Chicago Bears. Fans can not only catch Bears' games there but can also find some of the city's biggest concerts playing there as well. Being able to live, work, and play in the same area is what helps to make this neighborhood so appealing. Features: -Granite Counter Tops -Wood Floors -Floor to ceiling windows -Custom fitted black-out roller shades -Laundry in Building -Updated Modern Bath -Updated Modern Kitchen -Walk-in closets -Stainless Steel Appliances -Central Heat and Air Building Amenities -Parking For Rent -Roof Deck with Incredible Views -Bike Racks -Business Center -On-site Party Room -24-hour Doorman -24/7 Fitness Center -Sauna & Steam Room -Large Indoor Swimming Pool Contact for up to date availability.



Terms: One year lease