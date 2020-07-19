All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 8 2020 at 7:30 AM

801 S Wells St Apt 208

801 South Wells Street · (866) 267-4220
Location

801 South Wells Street, Chicago, IL 60607
The Loop

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,875

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
Large, Bright 1 Bedroom Plus Loft In Historic Printers Row Landmark Building. Walking Distance To Shopping And Parks, Easy Access To Public Transportation.

Unit Features:
Upgraded Finishes Include Hardwood Floors
Recently Remodeled Kitchen With Breakfast Nook
In-Unit Washer/Dryer
Easy Staircase To Extended Lofted Area
Organized Closets
Exposed Brick Wall
Large Windows
Separate Living And Dining Area
Great Storage Space
High Ceilings

Monthly Rent Includes: Water, Gas (Heat), Bike Room, Storage, And Gym.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 S Wells St Apt 208 have any available units?
801 S Wells St Apt 208 has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 S Wells St Apt 208 have?
Some of 801 S Wells St Apt 208's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 S Wells St Apt 208 currently offering any rent specials?
801 S Wells St Apt 208 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 S Wells St Apt 208 pet-friendly?
No, 801 S Wells St Apt 208 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 801 S Wells St Apt 208 offer parking?
No, 801 S Wells St Apt 208 does not offer parking.
Does 801 S Wells St Apt 208 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 801 S Wells St Apt 208 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 S Wells St Apt 208 have a pool?
No, 801 S Wells St Apt 208 does not have a pool.
Does 801 S Wells St Apt 208 have accessible units?
No, 801 S Wells St Apt 208 does not have accessible units.
Does 801 S Wells St Apt 208 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 S Wells St Apt 208 has units with dishwashers.
