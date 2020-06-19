All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
800 North LaSalle Drive
800 North LaSalle Drive

800 N La Salle Dr · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1675283
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

800 N La Salle Dr, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 704 · Avail. now

$2,159

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 722 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
doorman
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
yoga
Luxury One Bedroom in River North at EIGHT O FIVE
Luxury living with 9' ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, skyline views, spacious balconies and terraces, open floor plans, hardwood floors, contemporary kitchen and bath, in-unit washer & dryer. Common area amenities include 24hr doorman, 33rd floor rooftop pool, sundeck, and fire pit, Wi-Fi access in all public areas, outdoor dog run, multiple gas fired grills, bicycle and storage lockers, parking garage. Club 805 - 8,000 sq ft amenity area with cafe, library, coffee bar, fireplace, yoga room, fitness center, billiard and shuffleboard area, lounge. 1 Bedroom apartment price ranges from $2,500. Resident Utility package $100-$150. *Pricing and availability are subject to change./ Photos might be of a similar unit.*

Amenities:
Doorman, Garage, Bicycle Room, Dishwasher, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 North LaSalle Drive have any available units?
800 North LaSalle Drive has a unit available for $2,159 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 North LaSalle Drive have?
Some of 800 North LaSalle Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 North LaSalle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
800 North LaSalle Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 North LaSalle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 800 North LaSalle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 800 North LaSalle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 800 North LaSalle Drive does offer parking.
Does 800 North LaSalle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 800 North LaSalle Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 North LaSalle Drive have a pool?
Yes, 800 North LaSalle Drive has a pool.
Does 800 North LaSalle Drive have accessible units?
No, 800 North LaSalle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 800 North LaSalle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 North LaSalle Drive has units with dishwashers.
