800 North LaSalle Drive

Luxury One Bedroom in River North at EIGHT O FIVE

Luxury living with 9' ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, skyline views, spacious balconies and terraces, open floor plans, hardwood floors, contemporary kitchen and bath, in-unit washer & dryer. Common area amenities include 24hr doorman, 33rd floor rooftop pool, sundeck, and fire pit, Wi-Fi access in all public areas, outdoor dog run, multiple gas fired grills, bicycle and storage lockers, parking garage. Club 805 - 8,000 sq ft amenity area with cafe, library, coffee bar, fireplace, yoga room, fitness center, billiard and shuffleboard area, lounge. 1 Bedroom apartment price ranges from $2,500. Resident Utility package $100-$150. *Pricing and availability are subject to change./ Photos might be of a similar unit.*



