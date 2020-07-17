8 East Huron

Amenities

Perfectly situated on the edge of River North and Gold Coast, these luxury boutique apartments have all the perks within walking distance. Located steps from the Magnificent Mile, you re a short walk away from many dining, shopping and entertainment options, in addition to various forms of public transportation. Within each apartment residence, you ll find floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors, upgraded kitchens with duo-tone cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Ample closet space and in-unit W/D keeps storage and clean-up a cinch! Residents also enjoy a fitness center with yoga studio, media lounge, outdoor pool and deck with grilling stations. This pet-friendly building welcomes dogs with its private outdoor dog run and spa. Although there isn t a weight limit for dogs, there are breed restrictions. Parking is available at an additional cost.



Terms: One year lease