All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 8 East Huron.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
8 East Huron
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:28 AM

8 East Huron

8 East Huron Street · (312) 772-2096
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near North Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8 East Huron Street, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
doorman
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
yoga
Perfectly situated on the edge of River North and Gold Coast, these luxury boutique apartments have all the perks within walking distance. Located steps from the Magnificent Mile, you re a short walk away from many dining, shopping and entertainment options, in addition to various forms of public transportation. Within each apartment residence, you ll find floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors, upgraded kitchens with duo-tone cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Ample closet space and in-unit W/D keeps storage and clean-up a cinch! Residents also enjoy a fitness center with yoga studio, media lounge, outdoor pool and deck with grilling stations. This pet-friendly building welcomes dogs with its private outdoor dog run and spa. Although there isn t a weight limit for dogs, there are breed restrictions. Parking is available at an additional cost.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 East Huron have any available units?
8 East Huron doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 8 East Huron have?
Some of 8 East Huron's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 East Huron currently offering any rent specials?
8 East Huron is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 East Huron pet-friendly?
Yes, 8 East Huron is pet friendly.
Does 8 East Huron offer parking?
Yes, 8 East Huron offers parking.
Does 8 East Huron have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 East Huron does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 East Huron have a pool?
Yes, 8 East Huron has a pool.
Does 8 East Huron have accessible units?
No, 8 East Huron does not have accessible units.
Does 8 East Huron have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 East Huron has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 8 East Huron?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

8222 S Ingleside Ave
8222 S Ingleside Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
1801 N Dayton
1801 North Dayton Street
Chicago, IL 60614
6700 S Indiana Avenue
6700 S Indiana Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
3350 N Kenmore
3350 North Kenmore Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
The Kent
2625 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60614
One Superior Place
1 W Superior St
Chicago, IL 60654
5328 W Harrison
5328 West Harrison Street
Chicago, IL 60644
Arrive Lex
2138 S Indiana Ave
Chicago, IL 60616

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity