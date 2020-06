Amenities

hardwood floors parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Make this 3 bed 1 bath unit your new home! - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath unit with hardwood floors. No Pets. Private driveway parking is available for an additional $40 per month per spot. Move in fee $750.



Any person 18 and over must complete an online application. The application fee is $45 and non-refundable. The application CANNOT be forwarded. Each applicant needs their own email address. WE WILL NOT REVIEW OR USE OTHER COMPANIES BACKGROUND CREDIT INFORMATION FOR THIS PROPERTY. **ALL SECTION 8 VOUCHERS are required to be for the minimum # of bedrooms that the property is listed for.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5756533)