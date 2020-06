Amenities

Beautiful 1 Bed/1 Bath Condo in Desirable South Loop!

Don't miss out on this fantastic one bedroom condo in South Loop! Enjoy plenty of shops, restaurants and access to public transportation nearby. Michigan ave and Buckingham fountain just a few blocks east. Condo offers hardwood floors throughout with plenty of light and can come furnished with existing items or unfurnished as well! Kitchen has been renovated and includes dishwasher and microwave! Unit also boasts an updated bathroom with spacious bedroom. This elevator building has a storage room and workout room on site.



