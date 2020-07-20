Amenities

Gorgeous W Loop 1 Bed W/ Office Walk to Randolph - Property Id: 320886



This spacious top floor one bed plus office features hardwood floors, open floor plan, 1.5 baths, central a/c, in unit washer and dryer and parking space included!



Video upon request!



Great room features: *23'2"x20'*

-entertainer's floorplan

-stainless steel appliances

-dishwasher

-built-in microwave

-island with breakfast bar.

-1/2 bath



The bedroom features: *12'x15'*

-en suite bathroom w/ linen closet and bathtub *8'x7'11"*

-8' walk in closet



office/extra room: *9'5"x8'7"*



The unit amenities:

-stacked washer and dryer

-central heat and a/c

-hardwood floors

-balcony *11'x5'10"*

-parking space (included in rent)

-sunset city views

-pet friendly



Building amenities:

-elevator

-Tide laundry service lockers

-butterfly smart entry system

-foyer lounge

-fitness area

-3min walk to the UIC-Halsted Blue Line

-290/90/94 entrances nearby

-easy walk to Olgilvie and Union Station Metra



Neighborhood amenities:

-Marianos

-Wholefoods

-Target

-Walk to Randolph St restaurants and bars

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/770-w-gladys-ave-chicago-il/320886

Property Id 320886



(RLNE5967728)