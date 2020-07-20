All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

770 W Gladys Ave

770 W Gladys Ave · (312) 754-8190
Location

770 W Gladys Ave, Chicago, IL 60661
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $3000 · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
Gorgeous W Loop 1 Bed W/ Office Walk to Randolph - Property Id: 320886

This spacious top floor one bed plus office features hardwood floors, open floor plan, 1.5 baths, central a/c, in unit washer and dryer and parking space included!

Video upon request!

Great room features: *23'2"x20'*
-entertainer's floorplan
-stainless steel appliances
-dishwasher
-built-in microwave
-island with breakfast bar.
-1/2 bath

The bedroom features: *12'x15'*
-en suite bathroom w/ linen closet and bathtub *8'x7'11"*
-8' walk in closet

office/extra room: *9'5"x8'7"*

The unit amenities:
-stacked washer and dryer
-central heat and a/c
-hardwood floors
-balcony *11'x5'10"*
-parking space (included in rent)
-sunset city views
-pet friendly

Building amenities:
-elevator
-Tide laundry service lockers
-butterfly smart entry system
-foyer lounge
-fitness area
-3min walk to the UIC-Halsted Blue Line
-290/90/94 entrances nearby
-easy walk to Olgilvie and Union Station Metra

Neighborhood amenities:
-Marianos
-Wholefoods
-Target
-Walk to Randolph St restaurants and bars
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/770-w-gladys-ave-chicago-il/320886
Property Id 320886

(RLNE5967728)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 770 W Gladys Ave have any available units?
770 W Gladys Ave has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 770 W Gladys Ave have?
Some of 770 W Gladys Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 770 W Gladys Ave currently offering any rent specials?
770 W Gladys Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 770 W Gladys Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 770 W Gladys Ave is pet friendly.
Does 770 W Gladys Ave offer parking?
Yes, 770 W Gladys Ave offers parking.
Does 770 W Gladys Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 770 W Gladys Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 770 W Gladys Ave have a pool?
No, 770 W Gladys Ave does not have a pool.
Does 770 W Gladys Ave have accessible units?
No, 770 W Gladys Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 770 W Gladys Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 770 W Gladys Ave has units with dishwashers.
