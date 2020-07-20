Amenities
Gorgeous W Loop 1 Bed W/ Office Walk to Randolph - Property Id: 320886
This spacious top floor one bed plus office features hardwood floors, open floor plan, 1.5 baths, central a/c, in unit washer and dryer and parking space included!
Video upon request!
Great room features: *23'2"x20'*
-entertainer's floorplan
-stainless steel appliances
-dishwasher
-built-in microwave
-island with breakfast bar.
-1/2 bath
The bedroom features: *12'x15'*
-en suite bathroom w/ linen closet and bathtub *8'x7'11"*
-8' walk in closet
office/extra room: *9'5"x8'7"*
The unit amenities:
-stacked washer and dryer
-central heat and a/c
-hardwood floors
-balcony *11'x5'10"*
-parking space (included in rent)
-sunset city views
-pet friendly
Building amenities:
-elevator
-Tide laundry service lockers
-butterfly smart entry system
-foyer lounge
-fitness area
-3min walk to the UIC-Halsted Blue Line
-290/90/94 entrances nearby
-easy walk to Olgilvie and Union Station Metra
Neighborhood amenities:
-Marianos
-Wholefoods
-Target
-Walk to Randolph St restaurants and bars
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/770-w-gladys-ave-chicago-il/320886
