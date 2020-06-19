All apartments in Chicago
77 W Wacker Dr

77 W Wacker Dr · No Longer Available
Location

77 W Wacker Dr, Chicago, IL 60601
The Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Great Price 3 Bed!! Central Location, Corner Unit - Property Id: 277423

Stunning floor to ceiling windows
Washer/Dryer in-unit
Designer fully updated kitchens
Beautiful wide-plank flooring
Resident controlled heating and air conditioning

Full amenity building features:

Otdoor living space with sundeck
Fire pit
Grills
Fitness center
Indoor pool

CONTACT ME FOR YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY!! I work with over 140 buildings and would be happy to find you your new home! Call - Text - Email -- text or email for fastest response --

Riley Callahan | Broker
Downtown Apartment Company LLC.
Phone: 224-456-2743 | Email: rcallahan@downtownloop.com

Our service is 100% free! Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. Equal housing opportunity.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277423
Property Id 277423

(RLNE5770537)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77 W Wacker Dr have any available units?
77 W Wacker Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 77 W Wacker Dr have?
Some of 77 W Wacker Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 77 W Wacker Dr currently offering any rent specials?
77 W Wacker Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77 W Wacker Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 77 W Wacker Dr is pet friendly.
Does 77 W Wacker Dr offer parking?
No, 77 W Wacker Dr does not offer parking.
Does 77 W Wacker Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 77 W Wacker Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 77 W Wacker Dr have a pool?
Yes, 77 W Wacker Dr has a pool.
Does 77 W Wacker Dr have accessible units?
No, 77 W Wacker Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 77 W Wacker Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 77 W Wacker Dr has units with dishwashers.
