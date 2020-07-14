768 W Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60661 Near West Side
Price and availability
VERIFIED 18 days AGO
Studio
studio-1
$1,125
Studio · 1 Bath
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 768 W. Jackson.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
internet access
The West Loop is one of the most vibrant neighborhoods in Chicago. Its home to some of the most renowned restaurants in the world, an awesome cultural scene and literally the best burger in the city at Au Cheval. Trust us and check out Au Cheval to celebrate after visiting 768 W. Jackson.\n\nThis vintage building was a once turn-of-the-century hotel that has now been transformed into gorgeous studios. Each apartment features new hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances this unique fusion of vintage and modern defines the West Loop living experience.\n\nProximity to the University of Illinois at Chicago plus Blue, Green and Pink lines makes convenience part of the culture. Schedule a visit today and start living the West Loop (best loop) life!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
fee: $250
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 768 W. Jackson have any available units?
768 W. Jackson offers studio floorplans starting at $1,125. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 768 W. Jackson have?
Some of 768 W. Jackson's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 768 W. Jackson currently offering any rent specials?
768 W. Jackson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 768 W. Jackson pet-friendly?
Yes, 768 W. Jackson is pet friendly.
Does 768 W. Jackson offer parking?
No, 768 W. Jackson does not offer parking.
Does 768 W. Jackson have units with washers and dryers?
No, 768 W. Jackson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 768 W. Jackson have a pool?
No, 768 W. Jackson does not have a pool.
Does 768 W. Jackson have accessible units?
No, 768 W. Jackson does not have accessible units.