750 West Addison Street

Amenities
Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment in East Lakeview - Fantastic Location!
Charming 1-bed Lake View condo steps from lakefront, Addison red line & Whole Foods! Great livable space features hardwood floors, updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, modern bath. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.
Amenities:
Laundry, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Renovated, Granite Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.