Last updated May 30 2020 at 8:41 AM

750 West Addison Street

750 West Addison Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1791277
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

750 West Addison Street, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment in East Lakeview - Fantastic Location!
Charming 1-bed Lake View condo steps from lakefront, Addison red line & Whole Foods! Great livable space features hardwood floors, updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, modern bath. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.

Amenities:
Laundry, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Renovated, Granite Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 West Addison Street have any available units?
750 West Addison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 750 West Addison Street have?
Some of 750 West Addison Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 750 West Addison Street currently offering any rent specials?
750 West Addison Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 West Addison Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 750 West Addison Street is pet friendly.
Does 750 West Addison Street offer parking?
No, 750 West Addison Street does not offer parking.
Does 750 West Addison Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 750 West Addison Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 West Addison Street have a pool?
No, 750 West Addison Street does not have a pool.
Does 750 West Addison Street have accessible units?
No, 750 West Addison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 750 West Addison Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 750 West Addison Street has units with dishwashers.
