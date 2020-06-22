748 Webster

Amenities
SEE VIDEO HERE: https://youtu.be/70nB-VqOci0 Spacious 1 Bedroom in Beautiful Lincoln Park near Webster/Halsted Hardwood floors and ample closet space, including walk-in closet and linen closet. remodeled maple kitchen, dishwasher and breakfast nook. cooking gas included. Laundry in building, Steps from shopping, dining, nightlife and transportation. Cats Ok, No dogs. Starbucks and Orange Theory Fitness steps away! Transportation: Bus: 37, Webster & Orchard (0.11 mi) Bus: 132, Clybourn & Wisconsin (0.59 mi) Bus: 8, Halsted & Webster (0.02 mi) Bus: 73, Armitage & Halsted (0.26 mi) Subway: Brown Line, Fullerton (0.32 mi) Bus: 74, Webster & Halsted (0.02 mi) Bus: 22, Clark & Fullerton (0.46 mi) Subway: Red Line, Fullerton (0.32 mi) Bus: 151, Stockton & Roslyn (0.64 mi)
Terms: One year lease