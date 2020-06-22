All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:31 PM

748 Webster

748 W Webster Ave · (312) 600-5102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

748 W Webster Ave, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
SEE VIDEO HERE: https://youtu.be/70nB-VqOci0 Spacious 1 Bedroom in Beautiful Lincoln Park near Webster/Halsted Hardwood floors and ample closet space, including walk-in closet and linen closet. remodeled maple kitchen, dishwasher and breakfast nook. cooking gas included. Laundry in building, Steps from shopping, dining, nightlife and transportation. Cats Ok, No dogs. Starbucks and Orange Theory Fitness steps away! Transportation: Bus: 37, Webster & Orchard (0.11 mi) Bus: 132, Clybourn & Wisconsin (0.59 mi) Bus: 8, Halsted & Webster (0.02 mi) Bus: 73, Armitage & Halsted (0.26 mi) Subway: Brown Line, Fullerton (0.32 mi) Bus: 74, Webster & Halsted (0.02 mi) Bus: 22, Clark & Fullerton (0.46 mi) Subway: Red Line, Fullerton (0.32 mi) Bus: 151, Stockton & Roslyn (0.64 mi)

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 748 Webster have any available units?
748 Webster doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 748 Webster have?
Some of 748 Webster's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 748 Webster currently offering any rent specials?
748 Webster isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 748 Webster pet-friendly?
Yes, 748 Webster is pet friendly.
Does 748 Webster offer parking?
No, 748 Webster does not offer parking.
Does 748 Webster have units with washers and dryers?
No, 748 Webster does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 748 Webster have a pool?
No, 748 Webster does not have a pool.
Does 748 Webster have accessible units?
No, 748 Webster does not have accessible units.
Does 748 Webster have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 748 Webster has units with dishwashers.
