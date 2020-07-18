748 W Addison

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard bike storage

Situated between Wrigley Field and Lake Michigan, you couldn't find a more perfect location! Addison Red/Brown/Purple line is just a 5 minute walk, which can take you Lincoln Park, Gold Coast, the Loop or Uptown, Edgewater and Rogers Park. There is a Jewel and Whole Foods for groceries.This renovated one bed features hardwood floors, updated kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and lots of cabinets. . The bedroom features a large closet and the bathroom has been updated with new tile, soaking tub and vanity. Finally, each unit has laundry in unit!Pets are welcome. Storage and Bike Room on Site as well as a pet area to bring your pet outside.Call today to set up a showing to see gorgeous unit!